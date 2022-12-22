Five teenagers were charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Christmas weekend fatal shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America. SWAT officials arrested two 18-year-old men and three 17-year-old boys at a home in nearby St. Louis Park at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, about 12 hours after a 19-year-old man was shot dead during a brawl inside the shopping complex, Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges said at a press conference. Hodges said he is confident one of the 18-year-olds arrested pulled the trigger — although officers have not yet ruled out the possibility that there is more than one shooter. A sixth...

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO