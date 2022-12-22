Read full article on original website
5 people arrested after a 19-year-old was fatally shot at the largest shopping center in the US
Five people were arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old the previous night at Minnesota's Mall of America, the largest shopping center in the US, police said.
New York Post
Five teens charged in Mall of America Christmas weekend shooting
Five teenagers were charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Christmas weekend fatal shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America. SWAT officials arrested two 18-year-old men and three 17-year-old boys at a home in nearby St. Louis Park at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, about 12 hours after a 19-year-old man was shot dead during a brawl inside the shopping complex, Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges said at a press conference. Hodges said he is confident one of the 18-year-olds arrested pulled the trigger — although officers have not yet ruled out the possibility that there is more than one shooter. A sixth...
