PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Economic Security has flagged thousands of Arizonans for being paid too much in pandemic-era unemployment benefits. DES considers at least 56,000 Arizonans as "non-fraud overpayments", meaning an estimated $60 million was paid out by the agency through no intentional fault of the claimant. Some Arizonans are already getting bills that DES thinks they need to pay those benefits back.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO