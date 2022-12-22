Read full article on original website
Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
Holiday weekend travel woes impacting flights in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Millions of people are hitting the roads and skies for the holidays. But a massive winter storm is freezing plans for many. Even though there’s no snow here, the weather across the nation is impacting Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County. Today, four flights were cancelled, and four others were delayed. Considering the frustrations, airport staff are reminding everyone to pack their patience.
Christmas eve shopping with the Panama City Farmer’s Market
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you out for the last market before Christmas. For those still looking to buy last minute gifts, the market offers a wide range of local products. “We’re going to have some handmade jewelry makers out here, soap makers,...
Military and First Responders working through the holiday
Knights of Columbus is on a mission this Christmas season. Several members of the Catholic brotherhood gathered at Bay County Council on Aging in Panama City Saturday to prepare meals for the elderly.
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
Decorating for the holidays with NewsChannel 7 Today. NewsChannel 7 Today's Christmas decorations at home. Decorating for Christmas with the Newschannel 7 Today team.
NewsChannel 7 Today team holiday decorations
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team has been getting in the Christmas spirit all month long. Jessica, Sam, and Ryan have decorations up in their homes, all with different styles. A big thank you to Kirby Holt and Sarah Marler for getting the WJHG-TV studio...
Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
Decked-out bus is a popular tradition in Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people know of Christmas as a season of giving. One man takes that to the next level by giving back to his community in Blountstown every year. Danny Ryals is a full-blown celebrity in Blountstown - but he’s still as humble as ever. Every Christmas,...
Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive. NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.
Structure fire closes Thomas Dr.
PANAMA CITY BEACH (WMBB) – Thomas Drive has been closed temporarily both east and westbound between Upas St. and Venus St. Officials say the road closure is due to a structure fire. We will have more information as it becomes available.
Bay County is opening an emergency shelter because of this weekend's frigid temperatures. Vernon High School's Amanda Justice is our Golden Apple award winner this week. Couple recounts loss from Chipola Complex Fire.
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
Panama City sporting goods store brings smiles to young faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is coming early for some kids in Bay County. “I’m happy that I got new shoes,” one Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County member, said. Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County Wednesday...
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
Candy Land is coming to the 30A Farmer’s Market
WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 30A Farmer’s Market is hosting a huge Christmas event that is sure to be fun for the whole family. The Candy Land Christmas Market is back at the Watersound Town Center Pavilion. Just slightly different than the classical board game, this version of Candy...
Community food distribution helps families struggling during holidays
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s that time of year to gather and feast, but some families are struggling to put food on the table. The U.S. Department of Labor reports inflation is now above seven percent. That’s even more concerning, with extra mouths to feed during the holiday season.
