ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holiday weekend travel woes impacting flights in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Millions of people are hitting the roads and skies for the holidays. But a massive winter storm is freezing plans for many. Even though there’s no snow here, the weather across the nation is impacting Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County. Today, four flights were cancelled, and four others were delayed. Considering the frustrations, airport staff are reminding everyone to pack their patience.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Christmas eve shopping with the Panama City Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you out for the last market before Christmas. For those still looking to buy last minute gifts, the market offers a wide range of local products. “We’re going to have some handmade jewelry makers out here, soap makers,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

South Walton Fire

Decorating for the holidays with NewsChannel 7 Today. NewsChannel 7 Today's Christmas decorations at home. Decorating for Christmas with the Newschannel 7 Today team.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

NewsChannel 7 Today team holiday decorations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team has been getting in the Christmas spirit all month long. Jessica, Sam, and Ryan have decorations up in their homes, all with different styles. A big thank you to Kirby Holt and Sarah Marler for getting the WJHG-TV studio...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Decked-out bus is a popular tradition in Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people know of Christmas as a season of giving. One man takes that to the next level by giving back to his community in Blountstown every year. Danny Ryals is a full-blown celebrity in Blountstown - but he’s still as humble as ever. Every Christmas,...
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive. NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Structure fire closes Thomas Dr.

PANAMA CITY BEACH (WMBB) – Thomas Drive has been closed temporarily both east and westbound between Upas St. and Venus St. Officials say the road closure is due to a structure fire. We will have more information as it becomes available.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Mobile Home Park Water FOLO

Bay County is opening an emergency shelter because of this weekend's frigid temperatures. Vernon High School's Amanda Justice is our Golden Apple award winner this week. Couple recounts loss from Chipola Complex Fire.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City sporting goods store brings smiles to young faces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is coming early for some kids in Bay County. “I’m happy that I got new shoes,” one Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County member, said. Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County Wednesday...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven Body Found

Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Candy Land is coming to the 30A Farmer’s Market

WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 30A Farmer’s Market is hosting a huge Christmas event that is sure to be fun for the whole family. The Candy Land Christmas Market is back at the Watersound Town Center Pavilion. Just slightly different than the classical board game, this version of Candy...
WATERSOUND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy