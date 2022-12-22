PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Millions of people are hitting the roads and skies for the holidays. But a massive winter storm is freezing plans for many. Even though there’s no snow here, the weather across the nation is impacting Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County. Today, four flights were cancelled, and four others were delayed. Considering the frustrations, airport staff are reminding everyone to pack their patience.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO