Discover the best hotels in Riza, Preveza Region, Epirus including Villa Alex, Lemi Apartments, Eleonas Apartments, Artolithia Apartments, Villa Riza, Ferouli Residence. Villa Alex is the best place we stay ever in Greece. Аmazing experience during our stay. The location of the villa is unique. Such a sight, especially during sunset, is rarely seen. The apartments are fully equipped, same like you are at home. The owners - I have no words to describe them - polite, sincere, human and open to your every need as a guest. Beautiful beaches nearby. The area is very quiet. Lefkada and other islands are also close. We (me and my family) are very grateful to the owners and will be back soon for sure :) We wish to say again thanks for every thing, our vacation was incredible. Greetings to all of you and especially to Alex :)

1 DAY AGO