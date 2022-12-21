Read full article on original website
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Riza, Preveza Region, Epirus
Discover the best hotels in Riza, Preveza Region, Epirus including Villa Alex, Lemi Apartments, Eleonas Apartments, Artolithia Apartments, Villa Riza, Ferouli Residence. Villa Alex is the best place we stay ever in Greece. Аmazing experience during our stay. The location of the villa is unique. Such a sight, especially during sunset, is rarely seen. The apartments are fully equipped, same like you are at home. The owners - I have no words to describe them - polite, sincere, human and open to your every need as a guest. Beautiful beaches nearby. The area is very quiet. Lefkada and other islands are also close. We (me and my family) are very grateful to the owners and will be back soon for sure :) We wish to say again thanks for every thing, our vacation was incredible. Greetings to all of you and especially to Alex :)
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Oppdal, Oppdal Municipality, Trondelag, Central Norway
O. Setroms Vei 35, Oppdal 7340 Norway 011 47 73 60 50 80. Oppdal is a small town, 545m above sea level, between the national parks and peaks of Dovrefjell and Trollheimen.Our hotel is located in Oppdal, mid-Norway, approximately 420 km. north of our capitol Oslo, and 120 km. south of Trondheim. To get here you easily follow the E6 from those locations.If you have tours at the west coast, Molde, Kristiansund, Ålesund, Atlanderhavsveien - you easily follow RV70 to Oppdal from those locations.The hotel Skifer Hotel opened its doors in October 2010 and has 176 comfortable rooms. All rooms have views of the mountains that surround the village. Inside the hotel, we have created a warm atmosphere with the use local slate, oak and furniture in woollen fabrics. In our lobby you can enjoy in front of the fireplace in soft lounges. There is also a reception, lobby bar and restaurant. Welcome!
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Maclear, Eastern Cape
Discover the best hotels in Maclear, Eastern Cape including Fairbairn Guest Farm, Alpine Bed and Breakfast, Maclear Manor B&B, Woodcliffe Country House, Oak Lane B&B, Villa Micasa. 1. Fairbairn Guest Farm. R396, Rhodes Road, Maclear 5480 South Africa. Excellent. 69%. Good. 26%. Satisfactory. 4%. Poor. 1%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
Top 6 hotels in Unterammergau, Germany
Nice Boutique Hotel in a beautiful countryside spot with a great view. Wonderful Restaurant attached but limited opening hours. The hotel is modern and stylish. The rooms are clean and really nice. All prerequisites to be a great hotel. The downside was that they did not offer any service during the day e.g. a coffee on the Terrasse. If the restaurant is closed, you are on your own at the countryside.
Top 9 hotels in Sumerpur, India
Discover the best hotels in Sumerpur, Pali District, Rajasthan including Jawai Nature Stay, Jawai Bera Leopard Camp and Resort, Jawai Castle Resort Galthani, Jawai Dam Stay, The Jawai Gateway, Jawai Castle Resort Galthani, Hotel Kambaa Jawai, Hotel Mansarovar, Sun Stone Hotel and Club. 1. Jawai Nature Stay. Jawai Sumerpur Road,...
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Camponaraya, Province of Leon, Castile and Leon
Discover the best hotels in Camponaraya, Province of Leon, Castile and Leon including Hostal Camponaraya, La Casita, Albergue la Medina, Hostal Orly, Albergue Naraya. Avenida Francisco Sobrin 50, 24410 Camponaraya Spain. Excellent. 70%. Good. 15%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 20 reviews. See why...
9 Top-Rated Hotels in Chemuyil, Yucatan Peninsula
Discover the best hotels in Chemuyil, Yucatan Peninsula including Xcacel Dreams, Jungle Lodge Boutique Hotel, Lunah Xcacel Suites, Ecovergel Riviera Maya, Le Swing Boutique Hotel, Xcacel Dreams, Glamping Ku Kuk, La Casa De Maria 11:11, Pueblito Selva Chemuyil. 1. Xcacel Dreams. Mza 10 Sak Nicte Lote 10 Manzana 10 Lote...
10 hotels in North Iceland: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in North Iceland including Fosshotel Husavik, Siglo Hotel, Hotel Kea by Keahotels, Skjaldarvik Guest House & Restaurant, Hotel Laxa, Saeluhus Akureyri, The Herring House, Karuna Guesthouse, Lamb Inn Ongulsstadir, Dimmuborgir Guesthouse. 1. Fosshotel Husavik. Ketilsbraut 22, Husavik 640 Iceland. Excellent. 47%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 11%. Poor.
The 6 best hotels in Change, France
Discover the best hotels in Change, Laval, Mayenne, Pays de la Loire including Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor, B&B Hotel Laval, Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor, Le Manoir De La Coudre, Le Jardin Des 4 Saisons, Villa Avec Piscine Interieure. 1. Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor. Boulevard de Buffon Z.I....
Livanates Hotels | Places to Stay in Livanates
For over three decades, Hotel Akti overlooks the northern Evoikos Gulf. Completely renovated in 2004, it is now the ideal combination of traditional Greek hospitality and modern comforts. It is located on the coastal road of Livanates, just 20 meters far from the sea. Hotel Akti offers to guests unique comfort and style with spacious rooms equipped with a TV, fridge and air conditioning as well as free parking. In addition, free WiFi is provided in all rooms. The stunning view of the rooms has been the trademark of the Hotel for many years, as at only 20 meters from it, the blue waters of the Evoikos Gulf are spread out. Finally, affordable rates for double, triple and quadruple rooms make your vacation even more relaxing and enjoyable.
10 hotels in Artemonas: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Artemonas, Sifnos, Cyclades, South Aegean including Windmill Bella Vista, Hotel Artemon, Smaragdi Hotel, Kampos Home Sifnos, Kamaroti Suites Hotel, Moscha Geronti Studios, Myrto Bungalow Hotel, Batika Rooms, Sofia's Studios, Skaloto Studios. 1. Windmill Bella Vista. Kamaroti Sifnos Island, Artemonas 840 03 Greece. Excellent. 61%. Good.
The 8 best hotels in Rampur, India
5th km, Bareilly Road, NH 24 Chak Shadi Nagar, Rampur 244926 India. The Opal is a boutique hotel in Rampur (UP) Spread in 5500 sq. Yards. It has 34 well furnished rooms, Fine Dining Restaurant "5th Mile" , Spacious Banquets, Conference hall, Multiple Party halls, etc. Hotel is very nice,...
5 hotels in Triefenstein: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Triefenstein, Lower Franconia, Franconia, Bavaria including Zum Guldenen Rosslein, Gastehaus Brauscheuere, Mainbaumhaus, Weingut Blank, B&B Homburg am Main. 1. Zum Guldenen Rosslein. Burkardusplatz 1, 97855 Triefenstein, Bavaria Germany. Excellent. 53%. Good. 47%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 17 reviews.
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Bogazkent, Serik District, Turkish Mediterranean Coast
Discover the best hotels in Bogazkent, Serik District, Turkish Mediterranean Coast including TUI BLUE Belek, Crystal Family Resort & Spa, Siam Elegance Hotel & Spa, Sherwood Dreams Resort, Kirman Belazur Hotel Resort & Spa, Aydinbey Famous Resort, Belek Beach Resort Hotel, FUN&SUN FAMILY Life Belek, Crystal Waterworld Resort And Spa, Crystal Paraiso Verde Resort & Spa.
The 10 best hotels in Neochori, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Neochori, Karditsa Region, Thessaly including Anthemion Guest House, Archontiko Zakoni, Gis Chrisopeleia, Hotel Antigoni, Nevros Resort & Spa, Naiades Hotel Resort & Conference, Kynthia Guesthouse, Nefeles Hotel, Guesthouse Mitsiopoulou, To Balkoni Tis Limnis Plastira. 1. Anthemion Guest House. Neochori 43100 Greece. Excellent. 76%. Good. 6%
Gavrio Hotels | Places to Stay in Gavrio
The hotel is in a lovely position with spacious rooms overlooking the sea with large balconies. However, this was the only hotel we stayed in on 4 islands which did not pick us up from the ferry or provide transport to the ferry. Without a car or your own transport provided by a tour group the hotel is not convenient as we had to pay for taxis into Gavros or walk along a busy road to eat. The hotel has a restaurant but this wasn`t open in May. However, there is a lovely beach with a beach bar - very limited opening times in May - and the staff were very pleasant. Breakfast was very good but there was no menu and choices shown on the hotel`s website did not seem to be available. If you asked you could have fresh orange juice, choice of eggs etc but it was not obvious.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Guduvancheri
Discover the best hotels in Guduvancheri, Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu including KK Inn, OYO 28658 The Swarg Residence, Collection O 83796 Murthy Residency, Mithran Residency, The Premium By World Choice. 1. KK Inn. 175 Mahalakshmi Nagar Nandhivaram, Guduvancheri 603202 India. Excellent. 0%. Good. 100%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
