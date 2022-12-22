ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

23-28-29-32-35-44

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-three; White Balls: seven, twelve) (four, seven, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: seven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 3, Day: 5, Year: 19. (Month: three; Day: five; Year: nineteen) Pick 3. 0-5-6 (zero, five, six)
NEBRASKA STATE
azpm.org

SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought

An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona jobs are trending upward

Arizona added 7,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%. Arizona seasonally-adjusted jobs rose by 7,000 in November, equal to a revised 7,000 job increase in October. The preliminary October estimate put growth at 7,300. Once again in November, state job growth was close to the average monthly gain during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
ARIZONA STATE
thefoothillsfocus.com

Opinion: Looking at 2023, here are some predictions

Jan. 5, 2023 - In an attempt to upstage the swearing-in of new Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors votes 2-1 on a proclamation to install Kari Lake as “Governor of Cochise County.”. Afterwards, Supervisor Tom Crosby calls the vote “a unanimous victory for truth.”...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

While Arizona just started issuing unemployment overpayment waivers last month, Michigan has waived more than $555 million

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Economic Security has flagged thousands of Arizonans for being paid too much in pandemic-era unemployment benefits. DES considers at least 56,000 Arizonans as "non-fraud overpayments", meaning an estimated $60 million was paid out by the agency through no intentional fault of the claimant. Some Arizonans are already getting bills that DES thinks they need to pay those benefits back.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Christmas weekend forecast a gift for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As much of the country freezes, Arizona will stay sunny and warm heading into Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the upper-60s and low-70s across Southern Arizona through Sunday. Early next week we see a warming trend as daytime highs rise about five degrees, into...
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Phoenix

Arizona has some of the most breathtaking waterfalls and swimming spots on the whole continent! It’s incredible, but in the Arizona desert not far from Phoenix, there are literally dozens of idyllic oases. It’s amazing how many locations you can visit in a day trip within two hours of Phoenix to swim in a breathtaking swimming hole or splash about in a waterfall.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy