The hotel is in a lovely position with spacious rooms overlooking the sea with large balconies. However, this was the only hotel we stayed in on 4 islands which did not pick us up from the ferry or provide transport to the ferry. Without a car or your own transport provided by a tour group the hotel is not convenient as we had to pay for taxis into Gavros or walk along a busy road to eat. The hotel has a restaurant but this wasn`t open in May. However, there is a lovely beach with a beach bar - very limited opening times in May - and the staff were very pleasant. Breakfast was very good but there was no menu and choices shown on the hotel`s website did not seem to be available. If you asked you could have fresh orange juice, choice of eggs etc but it was not obvious.

2 DAYS AGO