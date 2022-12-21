Read full article on original website
Top 5 hotels in Volksrust, South Africa
Reception was great - friendly warm and welcoming Room - great - all we needed - although I did ask for plates, knives and forks. No problem delivered immediately even in pouring rain! Bed quality = great a good nights sleep after a long drive Nothing to fault - a great place and easily accessible for travellers from KZN and Gauteng. Our fur baby was as happy as anything as well. Thank you.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Pirgos Dirou, Laconia Region, Peloponnese
Discover the best hotels in Pirgos Dirou, Laconia Region, Peloponnese including Vlyhada, Arapakis Historic Castle, Katafigi, Castello di Haria, Vila Elpis. Looking for a place to stay in Pirgos Dirou? Then look no further than Vlyhada, a quaint guest house that brings the best of Pirgos Dirou to your doorstep. Vlyhada is a quaint guest house offering air conditioning in the rooms. Plus, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant, which has made this a popular choice among travelers visiting Pirgos Dirou. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. While you’re here, be sure to check out Sti Rouga, one of the cafes that can be found in Pirgos Dirou, which is a short distance from Vlyhada. During your visit, be sure to check out Zervobeakos Handmade Pottery (0.6 mi), which is a popular attraction within walking distance of the guest house. We’re sure you’ll enjoy your stay at Vlyhada as you experience everything Pirgos Dirou has to offer.
Top 7 hotels in Pila, Italy
This hotel is perfect in every way. It it immaculate, friendly, beautifully decorated, who ever is responsible has the most exquisite taste. The rooms are much more spacious than other places we have stayed at, it makes such a difference to have the extra room. We hired the suite and a double room. The food it amazing, I’m eating far too much, the cakes are incredible. Breakfast is a feast and the evening meal, is local fresh food, with pasta alternatives for kids, you couldn't ask for any more. This has to be one of my favourite places ever, we love it. So lucky we found it . Thank you Hotel Tivet for a perfect holiday.
Top 6 hotels in Unterammergau, Germany
Nice Boutique Hotel in a beautiful countryside spot with a great view. Wonderful Restaurant attached but limited opening hours. The hotel is modern and stylish. The rooms are clean and really nice. All prerequisites to be a great hotel. The downside was that they did not offer any service during the day e.g. a coffee on the Terrasse. If the restaurant is closed, you are on your own at the countryside.
Top 9 hotels in Sumerpur, India
Discover the best hotels in Sumerpur, Pali District, Rajasthan including Jawai Nature Stay, Jawai Bera Leopard Camp and Resort, Jawai Castle Resort Galthani, Jawai Dam Stay, The Jawai Gateway, Jawai Castle Resort Galthani, Hotel Kambaa Jawai, Hotel Mansarovar, Sun Stone Hotel and Club. 1. Jawai Nature Stay. Jawai Sumerpur Road,...
10 hotels in Artemonas: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Artemonas, Sifnos, Cyclades, South Aegean including Windmill Bella Vista, Hotel Artemon, Smaragdi Hotel, Kampos Home Sifnos, Kamaroti Suites Hotel, Moscha Geronti Studios, Myrto Bungalow Hotel, Batika Rooms, Sofia's Studios, Skaloto Studios. 1. Windmill Bella Vista. Kamaroti Sifnos Island, Artemonas 840 03 Greece. Excellent. 61%. Good.
Livanates Hotels | Places to Stay in Livanates
For over three decades, Hotel Akti overlooks the northern Evoikos Gulf. Completely renovated in 2004, it is now the ideal combination of traditional Greek hospitality and modern comforts. It is located on the coastal road of Livanates, just 20 meters far from the sea. Hotel Akti offers to guests unique comfort and style with spacious rooms equipped with a TV, fridge and air conditioning as well as free parking. In addition, free WiFi is provided in all rooms. The stunning view of the rooms has been the trademark of the Hotel for many years, as at only 20 meters from it, the blue waters of the Evoikos Gulf are spread out. Finally, affordable rates for double, triple and quadruple rooms make your vacation even more relaxing and enjoyable.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Camponaraya, Province of Leon, Castile and Leon
Discover the best hotels in Camponaraya, Province of Leon, Castile and Leon including Hostal Camponaraya, La Casita, Albergue la Medina, Hostal Orly, Albergue Naraya. Avenida Francisco Sobrin 50, 24410 Camponaraya Spain. Excellent. 70%. Good. 15%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 20 reviews. See why...
10 hotels in North Iceland: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in North Iceland including Fosshotel Husavik, Siglo Hotel, Hotel Kea by Keahotels, Skjaldarvik Guest House & Restaurant, Hotel Laxa, Saeluhus Akureyri, The Herring House, Karuna Guesthouse, Lamb Inn Ongulsstadir, Dimmuborgir Guesthouse. 1. Fosshotel Husavik. Ketilsbraut 22, Husavik 640 Iceland. Excellent. 47%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 11%. Poor.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Riza, Preveza Region, Epirus
Discover the best hotels in Riza, Preveza Region, Epirus including Villa Alex, Lemi Apartments, Eleonas Apartments, Artolithia Apartments, Villa Riza, Ferouli Residence. Villa Alex is the best place we stay ever in Greece. Аmazing experience during our stay. The location of the villa is unique. Such a sight, especially during sunset, is rarely seen. The apartments are fully equipped, same like you are at home. The owners - I have no words to describe them - polite, sincere, human and open to your every need as a guest. Beautiful beaches nearby. The area is very quiet. Lefkada and other islands are also close. We (me and my family) are very grateful to the owners and will be back soon for sure :) We wish to say again thanks for every thing, our vacation was incredible. Greetings to all of you and especially to Alex :)
The best available hotels & places to stay near Masainas
Perfect location the vist the beaches in the area, amazing breakfast. We stayed at this farmhouse for 3 nights and we couldn't be happier. The rooms were very nice, the place is surrounded by nature and silence, it is a true farmhouse. Breakfast is amazing, with home-made jams and fruits from their garden. We have been able to visit the area from sant'antioco to chia, and enjoy the marvellous beaches. The owners are not very friendly or willing to talk a little bit, but nevertheless our stay was a great experience.
South East England Hotels | Places to Stay in South East England
Discover the best hotels in South East England, England including Premier Inn London Gatwick Airport (North Terminal) Hotel, Forest Park Country Hotel & Inn, Hotel Pelirocco, The Grand Brighton, room2 Southampton hometel, Sofitel London Gatwick Hotel, The Holt Hotel, Southampton Harbour Hotel & Spa, The Runnymede on Thames, The Crown Manor House Hotel.
Top 10 hotels in Baia de Fier, Romania
Vis-A-Vis De Iesirea Din Pestera Muierilor, Baia de Fier 217030 Romania. Open in 2015 and offering a cafe with a terrace enjoying views of the mountains, Pensiunea Tobo is set in Baia de Fier, right next to the Muierii Cave and 14 km from the Transalipna, the highest road in Romania. Every room is fitted with a flat-screen TV with cable channels. Some rooms include a seating area to relax in after a busy day. A terrace or balcony is featured in certain rooms.
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Bogazkent, Serik District, Turkish Mediterranean Coast
Discover the best hotels in Bogazkent, Serik District, Turkish Mediterranean Coast including TUI BLUE Belek, Crystal Family Resort & Spa, Siam Elegance Hotel & Spa, Sherwood Dreams Resort, Kirman Belazur Hotel Resort & Spa, Aydinbey Famous Resort, Belek Beach Resort Hotel, FUN&SUN FAMILY Life Belek, Crystal Waterworld Resort And Spa, Crystal Paraiso Verde Resort & Spa.
Gavrio Hotels | Places to Stay in Gavrio
The hotel is in a lovely position with spacious rooms overlooking the sea with large balconies. However, this was the only hotel we stayed in on 4 islands which did not pick us up from the ferry or provide transport to the ferry. Without a car or your own transport provided by a tour group the hotel is not convenient as we had to pay for taxis into Gavros or walk along a busy road to eat. The hotel has a restaurant but this wasn`t open in May. However, there is a lovely beach with a beach bar - very limited opening times in May - and the staff were very pleasant. Breakfast was very good but there was no menu and choices shown on the hotel`s website did not seem to be available. If you asked you could have fresh orange juice, choice of eggs etc but it was not obvious.
The 6 best hotels in Kazhakkoottam, India
Discover the best hotels in Kazhakkoottam, Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala including Treebo Trend Le Frank, Avoki Resort, OYO 30596 Exiquisite Stay Near Technopark, OYO 83042 Skywind, OYO 38023 Spacious Stay Technopark, SPOT ON 44084 Anju Tourist Home. 1. Treebo Trend Le Frank. Mukkolakkal Junction V S S C Road Kulathoor, Kazhakkoottam...
The 8 best hotels in Rampur, India
5th km, Bareilly Road, NH 24 Chak Shadi Nagar, Rampur 244926 India. The Opal is a boutique hotel in Rampur (UP) Spread in 5500 sq. Yards. It has 34 well furnished rooms, Fine Dining Restaurant "5th Mile" , Spacious Banquets, Conference hall, Multiple Party halls, etc. Hotel is very nice,...
10 hotels in Bandar Seri Iskandar: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Bandar Seri Iskandar, Perak including OYO 774 Hotel Iskandar, D Hotel Seri Iskandar, OYO 774 Hotel Iskandar, Golden Roof Hotel Seri Iskandar, Hotel Kristal, Anggun Hotel, Amigo Hotel, OYO 11343 Hotel Putra Iskandar, OYO 89792 Hamriz Hotel, Kayu Jati Homestay. 1. OYO 774 Hotel Iskandar.
The 6 best hotels in Change, France
Discover the best hotels in Change, Laval, Mayenne, Pays de la Loire including Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor, B&B Hotel Laval, Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor, Le Manoir De La Coudre, Le Jardin Des 4 Saisons, Villa Avec Piscine Interieure. 1. Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor. Boulevard de Buffon Z.I....
