40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
kymkemp.com
Community Christmas Event Planned for Rio Dell After Tuesday’s Earthquake Leaves Widespread Damage
Eel River Valley residents impacted by the December 20 earthquake are invited to a community Christmas gathering at the Rio Dell Fire Hall on Friday, December 23 from 2 – 4 p.m. The Christmas gathering will include a Toys for Tots distribution for local children, a visit with Santa...
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake stopped sale of Rio Dell home, now unsafe and red-tagged
RIO DELL, Calif. - A couple from Rio Dell was in the process of selling their first home when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County Tuesday morning, causing the house to become unsafe and uninhabitable. Shane and Jacqui McIntosh, who are both in their twenties, moved into their home on...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Following the 6.4 Earthquake, Rio Dell Residents Try to Put the Pieces Back Together With Help from Emergency Responders
The day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County in the early morning hours, emergency responders descended on the small city of Rio Dell, whose residents felt the brunt of the violent temblor. By this afternoon, roughly 65 percent of the city’s homes had been inspected and 26 had...
kymkemp.com
Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
Homes in Humboldt County considered unsafe following quake
Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Humboldt County following Tuesday’s strong earthquake that caused two deaths, dozens of injuries and left homes in disrepair.
sanjoseinside.com
Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate
That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
Quake-damaged communities face daunting recovery following Humboldt County shaker
FORTUNA, Humboldt County -- Some communities damaged in Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Humboldt County coast are looking at a challenging road to recovery.Crews have been working around the clock to repair the Fernbridge, the main route in and out of the town of Ferndale closest to Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. While the bridge was expected to open as soon as Wednesday evening, other communities damaged in the quake will take much longer to fix.Pull up anything on Google maps in the Eureka area and it will say that accessibility may be affected by the Ferndale Earthquake. In communities...
SFGate
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
RIO DELL, Calif. — As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
Community comes together as it grapples with toll of devastating Humboldt Co. earthquake
Walking through CC Market & Deli, owner Gurpreet Singh says the cleanup following the 6.4 earthquake that rattled Humboldt County early Tuesday morning is overwhelming.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Jury Convicts Arcata Man of Assault With a Firearm for Valley West Shooting Incident in June
PREVIOUSLY: Arcata Police Arrest 31-Year-Old Man in Connection With Valley West Shooting Incident. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that today a Humboldt County jury found Joshua Lee Harris (31) of Arcata guilty of assault with a firearm, including the special allegation that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the crime.
Rio Dell community picking up the pieces after deadly earthquake rocked Northern California coast
RIO DELL — Sharon and Steve Wolff live in a home they do not feel safe in. This week's violent earthquake left cracks in most of their walls. Now, there's an effort to fill out online forms seeking assistance from insurance and state resources."We're trying to find out if there is any kind of benefit for relocating to get the heck out of this house before it falls on our head," Sharon said. "And whatever we need to do, I just don't know what to do at this point."The couple does have homeowners insurance but not earthquake insurance."If I had...
kymkemp.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
kymkemp.com
Harris Found Guilty of Assault in Connection with June Incident in Arcata
District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that today a Humboldt County jury found Joshua Lee Harris (31) of Arcata guilty of assault with a firearm, including the special allegation that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the crime. The case arose from an incident near Carlson Park in...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29
Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 8:40 a.m.] Home on Fire in Fortuna This Morning
Just before 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in Fortuna in flames near the intersection of Barry and Jenny Maxwell. The first report from first responder speaking over the radio to the dispatcher as they rushed to the scene said they saw heavy smoke and flame. When the first...
kymkemp.com
EPD Will Be Conducting a DUI Checkpoint This Holiday Season
December 27, 2022, the Eureka Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint December 27th from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight at an undisclosed location. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. “Impaired drivers put others...
kymkemp.com
Local Businesses Impacted by Earthquake are Asked to Fill Out Recovery Survey
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Were you impacted by Tuesday’s earthquake? We need your help to assess total damages suffered by our business community. Local businesses impacted by the earthquake are asked to complete a Business Recovery Survey created by the County’s Economic Development Department.
Northern California town grapples with toll of quake on homes, water
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Outside the Dollar General, the store manager ticked off the items she had to share with families trying to jumpstart their lives after an earthquake jolted them from their beds and cut off the town’s water and power. “Batteries or candles?” a worker asked a woman toting a toddler on […]
kymkemp.com
Six Businesses in Eureka Looted Following Earthquake
We received reports of looting occurring in Eureka after on the morning of December 20, following a 6.4 earthquake that shook the north coast in the early morning hours. Dr. Paul Domanchuk reported that the Vision Center in Eureka was broken into around 3 a.m. Cash and other items were stolen. The Eureka Police Department was notified.
