ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
ARCATA, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate

That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Quake-damaged communities face daunting recovery following Humboldt County shaker

FORTUNA, Humboldt County -- Some communities damaged in Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Humboldt County coast are looking at a challenging road to recovery.Crews have been working around the clock to repair the Fernbridge, the main route in and out of the town of Ferndale closest to Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. While the bridge was expected to open as soon as Wednesday evening, other communities damaged in the quake will take much longer to fix.Pull up anything on Google maps in the Eureka area and it will say that accessibility may be affected by the Ferndale Earthquake. In communities...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rio Dell community picking up the pieces after deadly earthquake rocked Northern California coast

RIO DELL — Sharon and Steve Wolff live in a home they do not feel safe in. This week's violent earthquake left cracks in most of their walls. Now, there's an effort to fill out online forms seeking assistance from insurance and state resources."We're trying to find out if there is any kind of benefit for relocating to get the heck out of this house before it falls on our head," Sharon said. "And whatever we need to do, I just don't know what to do at this point."The couple does have homeowners insurance but not earthquake insurance."If I had...
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
kymkemp.com

Harris Found Guilty of Assault in Connection with June Incident in Arcata

District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that today a Humboldt County jury found Joshua Lee Harris (31) of Arcata guilty of assault with a firearm, including the special allegation that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the crime. The case arose from an incident near Carlson Park in...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29

Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 8:40 a.m.] Home on Fire in Fortuna This Morning

Just before 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in Fortuna in flames near the intersection of Barry and Jenny Maxwell. The first report from first responder speaking over the radio to the dispatcher as they rushed to the scene said they saw heavy smoke and flame. When the first...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Will Be Conducting a DUI Checkpoint This Holiday Season

December 27, 2022, the Eureka Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint December 27th from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight at an undisclosed location. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. “Impaired drivers put others...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Six Businesses in Eureka Looted Following Earthquake

We received reports of looting occurring in Eureka after on the morning of December 20, following a 6.4 earthquake that shook the north coast in the early morning hours. Dr. Paul Domanchuk reported that the Vision Center in Eureka was broken into around 3 a.m. Cash and other items were stolen. The Eureka Police Department was notified.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy