Registered by the Tourism Authorities as a five star offering, Phakela Private Game Lodge is renowned for small groups, bush weddings, milestone birthday celebrations or business indaba's. In English, the word Phakela means "the morning". Whilst the size of the Lodge attracts special gatherings, the configuration of the self-contained luxury suites provides for privacy and solitude for couples and smaller groups visiting this special Lodge. Whether you are a couple looking for an exclusive, romantic, private safari; a family looking to occupy your little ones or a Group with a diverse range of requirements, Phakela Private Lodge is the place. This Waterberg destination is only two and a half hours' drive from Johannesburg, between Northam and Thabazimbi, offering conferencing, teambuilding, game drives, gourmet picnics in the bush, private three-course meals on your own veranda, tented safari camp, bow and rifle hunting and much more. The interior of the lodge has an air of comfort and luxury created through natural fibres, earth tones and traditional South African finishes. In the unlikely event that you want to be connected with the outside world, there is a computer with internet connections and a satellite TV in the well-stocked library. Space, peace and the call of bird song, brings a feeling of great tranquillity. Nestled between Leadwood, Large Fruited Bush Willows and Acacia trees lie six utterly private, luxury suites, designed to capture the beauty of their surroundings. Each has its own private veranda leading off a lavish lounge through fold up wooden French doors, where you can keep an eye on the comings and goings of wild animals as they wander around the lodge grounds. Lazing around our sparkling pool or whatever else you decide to do, take time to lie on your back and look at the stars. There are very few other places in the world where you'll see such a splendid sky. Adding to the total luxury of the rooms are the sumptuous his and hers bathrooms which open to the beautiful outdoor shower, bath and toilet for an alfresco, or under the stars bathing experience in the seclusion of your own private chalet. Phakela Lodge is available year-round for friends and families to come together and enjoy a sublime location, where savage natural beauty is juxtaposed with modern comforts, thoughtful touches and generous hospitality. Our passionate staff will help to create a fun-filled activity holiday, so that you and your children can explore the natural abundance of the reserve, enjoy fantastic recreational pursuits and soak in the magic of this ancient landscape.

