Tennessee downs Austin Peay in final non-conference matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s basketball will enter the Southeastern Conference playoffs on the heels of dunk slamming performance against Austin Peay.

Shooting 56.3% from the floor, the Vols rode a confidence-boasting matchup to a 86-44 victory.

Santiago Vescovi was perfect from three, seeing all five of his attempts fall.

Olivier Nkamhoua led in scoring with 20, Jonas Aidoo was just one point away from a double-double, collecting 10 points and nine rebounds.

Getting a chance to impress tonight was Tobe Awaka, the freshman who came away with 11 rebounds against the Governors.

Tennessee hits the road for the start of SEC playoffs on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Mississippi.

