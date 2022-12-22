ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New York Post

This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail

When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California.  US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
PALO ALTO, CA
The Associated Press

Judge kept FTX execs' plea deals secret to get founder to US

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge kept secret that two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s closest associates had turned against him so the cryptocurrency entrepreneur wouldn’t get spooked and fight extradition from the Bahamas, according to court transcripts made public Friday. U.S. prosecutors in New York waited until Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, was in FBI custody before revealing that his business partners, Carolyn Ellison and Gary Wang, had secretly pleaded guilty to fraud charges and were cooperating, which can earn them leniency at sentencing. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced the guilty pleas when Bankman-Fried was in the air late Wednesday. Prosecutors had been concerned that if Bankman-Fried found out his friends were cooperating, he might try to fight extradition from the Bahamas, where he had been arrested at the request of U.S. authorities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Co-Founder of NFT Platform Blockparty Charged With Fraud

(Reuters) - The former chief technology officer of Blockparty was arrested on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors alleged he stole more than $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company, which operates a marketplace for non-fungible tokens. Rikesh Thapa, 28, of San Diego, California, co-founded the company in 2017 and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Week

2 top Sam Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty in FTX scheme, will cooperate with prosecutors

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is in FBI custody and en route from the Bahamas to New York City to face federal fraud charges tied to FTX's collapse, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday night. Bankman-Fried has indicated he will plead not guilty to the eight criminal charges filed against him. But Williams also announced in his video message that two of Bankman-Fried's top associates, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, secretly pleaded guilty to similar charges and "are both cooperating with the Southern District of New York."  Ellison, the former CEO of trading firm Alameda Research, pleaded guilty on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection.
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
