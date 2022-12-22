Read full article on original website
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend
Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
In the ‘Baby June’ case, a pattern but no precedent. Why do mothers let their newborns die?
She gave birth in secret, perhaps in a hotel bathroom, entirely alone. She was poor or financially dependent, the baby’s father not in the picture. In the months leading up to the birth, she denied she was pregnant, or struggled with a deep ambivalence over what would soon become her fate. Somehow, she kept her entire pregnancy secret from nearly everyone around her, and few, if any, asked ...
WSVN-TV
Dog found in Dania Beach reunites with North Carolina owner in Jacksonville
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Carolina man has reunited with his lost dog after the missing pet was located in South Florida. 7News cameras on Friday captured Isis at the Humane Society of Broward County facility in Dania Beach. The American Staffordshire terrier was unaware that she was about to see her owner for the first time in nearly three years.
UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
cw34.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
fox13news.com
Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl last seen in Broward County
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Broward County on Friday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Sarina Ropp was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of NW 55th Terrace in Coconut Creek in Broward County.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pembroke Pines, FL
Pembroke Pines sits in Broward County, Florida, about 22 miles north of Miami. American Indians were the first settlers in the area about 4,000 years ago. The city was only incorporated in 1960, taking its name after Edward J. Reed, a member of Britain’s Parliament for the County of Pembroke.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Firefighters Recognized by The Fire Inspectors Association of Broward County
The Fire Inspectors Association of Broward County (FIABC) named three Tamarac Firefighters as Marshal of the Year, Fire Inspector of the Year, and Firefighter of the Year. The city commission congratulated the Tamarac Fire Rescue members at the Dec. 14 meeting. Division Chief/Fire Marshal Tommy Demopoulos was awarded the 2022...
18-month Boca Raton boy found safe after Missing Child Alert
Several hours after a Missing Child Alert was issued for a missing 18-month Boca Raton boy, city police said the child was located in good condition and the father was arrested in a custody case.
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop
Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
Rogue Iguanas Are Terrorizing This Florida City
After a brutal hurricane season, people across Florida have grown freshly accustomed to power outages. But at least four times in the last two months, Lake Worth Beach residents have been plunged into darkness thanks to a very different kind of culprit: iguanas.“Some answer has to be devised to thwart these scaly chompers!” Susannah Amygdalitsis, one of the approximately 1,400 residents affected by an iguana-tripped power outage earlier this month, told The Daily Beast.She noted it was the second time she dealt with a reptile-related blackout.“Hoping for really cold weather–and a team to scoop up all the fallen felons,” she...
As cold weather arrives, help for the homeless ramps up
MIAMI - A persistent northwest wind along with lingering clouds have the chance to make this one of the coldest Christmas Days since 1995.The arrival of Arctic air to South Florida led many people in the region to take precautions to stay safe and warm.For those without permanent shelter, that would be difficult to do."I've got a truck and if things get really windy and nasty out, I can just get in the truck, you know," said Michael Holland. "Unlike a lot of these folks on the street who are going to be stuck in it."Holland said he planned to...
PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.
west-palm-beach-news.com
New Kosher Restaurant in West Palm Seashore: “Kosher Chobee” • YeahThatsKosher
West Palm Beach lacks many of its own kosher establishments but makes up for it by being nearby kosher restaurant hub, Boca Raton, about 30 minutes south. Leading a new era for West Palm Beach is Kosher Chobee, a new meat restaurant, the city’s first. The restaurant is a ten-minute drive from PBI airport.
