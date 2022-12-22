ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend

Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In the ‘Baby June’ case, a pattern but no precedent. Why do mothers let their newborns die?

She gave birth in secret, perhaps in a hotel bathroom, entirely alone. She was poor or financially dependent, the baby’s father not in the picture. In the months leading up to the birth, she denied she was pregnant, or struggled with a deep ambivalence over what would soon become her fate. Somehow, she kept her entire pregnancy secret from nearly everyone around her, and few, if any, asked ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog found in Dania Beach reunites with North Carolina owner in Jacksonville

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Carolina man has reunited with his lost dog after the missing pet was located in South Florida. 7News cameras on Friday captured Isis at the Humane Society of Broward County facility in Dania Beach. The American Staffordshire terrier was unaware that she was about to see her owner for the first time in nearly three years.
DANIA BEACH, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines sits in Broward County, Florida, about 22 miles north of Miami. American Indians were the first settlers in the area about 4,000 years ago. The city was only incorporated in 1960, taking its name after Edward J. Reed, a member of Britain’s Parliament for the County of Pembroke.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop

Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
PLANTATION, FL
TheDailyBeast

Rogue Iguanas Are Terrorizing This Florida City

After a brutal hurricane season, people across Florida have grown freshly accustomed to power outages. But at least four times in the last two months, Lake Worth Beach residents have been plunged into darkness thanks to a very different kind of culprit: iguanas.“Some answer has to be devised to thwart these scaly chompers!” Susannah Amygdalitsis, one of the approximately 1,400 residents affected by an iguana-tripped power outage earlier this month, told The Daily Beast.She noted it was the second time she dealt with a reptile-related blackout.“Hoping for really cold weather–and a team to scoop up all the fallen felons,” she...
LAKE WORTH, FL
CBS Miami

As cold weather arrives, help for the homeless ramps up

MIAMI - A persistent northwest wind along with lingering clouds have the chance to make this one of the coldest Christmas Days since 1995.The arrival of Arctic air to South Florida led many people in the region to take precautions to stay safe and warm.For those without permanent shelter, that would be difficult to do."I've got a truck and if things get really windy and nasty out, I can just get in the truck, you know," said Michael Holland. "Unlike a lot of these folks on the street who are going to be stuck in it."Holland said he planned to...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.
LAKE WORTH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy