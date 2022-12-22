Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip
DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
LeBron James Believes The Warriors Vs. Cavaliers In 2016 Is The Greatest Christmas Game In NBA History
LeBron James reveals his favorite Christmas Day game of All-Time.
DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević First Bulls Trio to Achieve This Scoring Stat
'Big 3' first Bulls trio to achieve this scoring stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have had some notable trios in the franchise's decorated history. From the dynasty years, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant spring to mind. As do Jordan, Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Stuns Hawks With Game-Winning Buzzer Beater
10 observations: Ayo Dosunmu buzzer beater stuns Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second time in a row, a game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks was decided by a flip-in at the horn. But this time, by way of an Ayo Dosunmu buzzer beater, it...
Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Out at Least 2 More Weeks
Steph out at least 2 more weeks but 'making good progress' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors star Steph Curry will be out at least two more weeks with the left shoulder subluxation he suffered Dec. 14, the organization announced Saturday. Golden State provided a Christmas Eve injury update...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Psychs Out Jalen Brunson During Free Throws
DeRozan psychs out Brunson during late-game free throws originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is a big proponent of the mental side of basketball. You can hear it in the way he often analogizes games to boxing matches — and the fourth quarter to the "championship round." You can see it in the way he victimizes opposing defenders with waves of pump fakes before drilling a jumper or earning a trip to the free throw line.
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
The Hollywood ending wasn't meant to be for Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles
Bulls Continue Streak With DeMar DeRozan Game-Winner Vs. Knicks
10 observations: DeRozan winner continues Bulls' streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time this season, the Chicago Bulls have won three games in a row. In fact, Friday's last-second road victory over the New York Knicks, which came by a score of 118-117, marks the first...
How Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Mental Fortitude Set Table for Game-Winner
ATLANTA — Ayo Dosunmu played a season-low five minutes in Tuesday’s road victory in Miami, moving from a starter to odd man out of a crowded guard rotation. Dosunmu didn’t pout. He persevered. Dosunmu’s putback of DeMar DeRozan’s long baseline jumper narrowly beat the buzzer Wednesday night,...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0