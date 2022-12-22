Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say
Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building
CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m. Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported […]
Chicago weather forces a few changes for fans at Soldier Field Saturday
Due to the expected frigid temperatures and high winds for the Bears-Bills game on Saturday at Soldier Field, the Bears have made a few changes for fans both inside and outside the stadium.
cwbchicago.com
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man throws dog off CTA platform in Lake View: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly threw a dog off a CTA platform in Lake View Thursday morning. Demetrice Spencer, 43, faces one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to police, Spencer threw a dog from the CTA platform in the 3400 block of North Paulina Street onto the concrete alley.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
WQAD
Missing Northwestern student's body found in Chicago
CHICAGO — A body found Tuesday in a Chicago harbor has been identified as that of a Northwestern University student who went missing after leaving a weekend party, authorities said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it had identified the body as that of 25-year-old Peter Salvino. His...
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
Chicago Winter Storm: snow totals from Thursday and Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicagoland will remain in a deep freeze through the Christmas weekend, the snow has stopped falling, with most of the city and suburbs getting only 1 to 3 inches of snow. As expected, the highest snow totals are in northwest Indiana, where La Porte got more than 8 inches of snow, and other parts of the region got 4 to 5 inches of snow.Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Friday morning:11:58 pm CST - 12/22/20221 WNW LA PORTE, IN8.707:00 am CST - 12/23/2022PORTER, IN5.406:30 am CST - 12/23/20222 E CHESTERTON,...
Police: Person shot in neck on I-57 near Halsted
CHICAGO — An individual was shot in the neck on the I-57 highway on the South Side Thursday morning. Police responded to a shooting on the I-57 highway near Halsted Avenue around 4:49 a.m. A person was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police, the ramp […]
Dozen people displaced after apartment building fire on West Side
CHICAGO — About a dozen people are displaced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning. Chicago Fire said an apartment building at Ferdinand Street and Leamington Avenue on the West Side. Police reported the Red Cross was present to help those whose homes were affected. […]
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police: 8 armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday. The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man's wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.
5 Struggles Everyone In Chicago Can Relate To
Chicago is a vibrant, bustling city with a lot to offer, but like any city, it also has its fair share of challenges and struggles. Here are five struggles that everyone in Chicago can relate to:
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
Chicago police: Man injured in Lakeview carjacking
A man was carjacked in Lakeview by a group of four suspects Thursday night, Chicago police said.
