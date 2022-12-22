ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building

CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m. Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man throws dog off CTA platform in Lake View: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly threw a dog off a CTA platform in Lake View Thursday morning. Demetrice Spencer, 43, faces one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to police, Spencer threw a dog from the CTA platform in the 3400 block of North Paulina Street onto the concrete alley.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
WQAD

Missing Northwestern student's body found in Chicago

CHICAGO — A body found Tuesday in a Chicago harbor has been identified as that of a Northwestern University student who went missing after leaving a weekend party, authorities said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it had identified the body as that of 25-year-old Peter Salvino. His...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Winter Storm: snow totals from Thursday and Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicagoland will remain in a deep freeze through the Christmas weekend, the snow has stopped falling, with most of the city and suburbs getting only 1 to 3 inches of snow. As expected, the highest snow totals are in northwest Indiana, where La Porte got more than 8 inches of snow, and other parts of the region got 4 to 5 inches of snow.Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Friday morning:11:58 pm CST - 12/22/20221 WNW LA PORTE, IN8.707:00 am CST - 12/23/2022PORTER, IN5.406:30 am CST - 12/23/20222 E CHESTERTON,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Person shot in neck on I-57 near Halsted

CHICAGO — An individual was shot in the neck on the I-57 highway on the South Side Thursday morning. Police responded to a shooting on the I-57 highway near Halsted Avenue around 4:49 a.m. A person was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police, the ramp […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Dozen people displaced after apartment building fire on West Side

CHICAGO — About a dozen people are displaced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning. Chicago Fire said an apartment building at Ferdinand Street and Leamington Avenue on the West Side. Police reported the Red Cross was present to help those whose homes were affected. […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago police: 8 armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday. The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man's wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
