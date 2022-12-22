Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Ky. judge-executive confirmed to TVA board
A Kentuckian has been confirmed to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board of directors. Wade White, who resigned earlier this month as Lyon County Judge-Executive, was confirmed by unanimous consent. TVA is the nation’s largest public utility. “I applaud the Senate approving Wade White’s nomination and finally adding a...
kentuckytoday.com
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency to 24 people
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has granted clemency to 24 people, including the co-defendant of a Cuban immigrant who was pardoned in 2017 to prevent him from being deported as well as a state trooper hailed for stopping a gunman who entered the office of a previous governor over a decade ago but was accused of pointing a gun at a driver last year.
kentuckytoday.com
Companies encouraged to apply for renewable chemical production tax credit
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles has announced that companies in the state are once again being encouraged to apply for the Renewable Chemical Production Program. The program incentivizes the production of more than 30 specified chemicals derived from biomass feedstocks by giving eligible companies...
kentuckytoday.com
University of California workers end strike, ratify contract
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end...
kentuckytoday.com
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
Comments / 0