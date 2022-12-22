Read full article on original website
Rapid City church opens doors to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
Menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The eighth day of Chanukah will be celebrated with a menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The public event is organized by Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota. It is open to the entire community.
Trade schools: A viable option over a traditional four-year route
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s public colleges saw 5,259 new students enrolled this year, with an average in-state tuition of $10,000. While that may seem like a low price to pay for higher education today, there are other options for higher education, trade schools. Trade schools also...
Warming up for Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will not be as cold for Christmas Eve. They will be highly variable depending on your location. On the South Dakota plains, highs will likely be in the single digits, maybe breaking into the low teens. Rapid City will be in the teens. The Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will likely be closer to the 30s.
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
Tips on how pet owners can keep their animals safe during cold weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The brutally-cold temperatures affect everyone, including our furry friends. Cats and dogs can suffer hypothermia and frost-bite just like humans. The Humane Society of the Black Hills says the best way for pet owners to protect them, is to limit the amount of time they are outside to 10 or 15 minutes and use indoor play areas to get pets the exercise they may need.
Cooking with Eric - Creamy Garlic Chicken
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Need an easy weeknight dinner recipe? This one is for you! Delicious!. First, season 2 to 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts with salt, 1 teaspoon garlic powder and pepper. In a shallow bowl mix together 4 tablespoons flour with 4 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese. Dredge chicken in flour, shaking off excess.
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
Rape charge response; DNA IDs victim; Weather troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 22. Here’s the latest in news and weather to start the day with KELOLAND On The Go. As harsh weather conditions continue to impact people across KELOLAND, some people on the Rosebud Reservation are stranded without propane to heat their homes or other essentials such as food.
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
Two weeks in a row the area has come to a standstill, and first responders are still helping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the interstate is closed from exit 67 at Box Elder to Chamberlain. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the storm came fast and furious, leaving people stranded on the road between Wall and Rapid City. One...
Over 100 people stranded in Pennington County due to the winter storm
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills are making any kind of travel VERY difficult today across KELOLAND. Well over a hundred people were stranded in Western South Dakota after a blizzard hit the area. The high winds and blowing snow have led...
Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City is now open but only the westbound lanes. Eastbound from Box Elder exit 67 is still closed. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the remaining section of I-90 from Wall to the Minnesota state line “has significant drifting and cleanup is being done throughout the state.”
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Deadwood gaming deals out $17 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fiscal 2022 (July 2021 through June 2022) was a good year for Deadwood’s gaming industry and several governments and school districts benefited from a boost in revenue. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming annual report shows that $17,149,117 from gaming revenue taxes paid by...
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
