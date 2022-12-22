Read full article on original website
lincolntimesnews.com
Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show
DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
Mount Airy News
Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment
Resident J.T. Hinson is seen addressing the Surry County Board of Commissioners via the county’s video feed. Hinson questioned the secrecy behind the incentive package being offered to Project Cobra of $36,244 over five years which the commissioners approved unanimously. There are presents under the Christmas tree that entice,...
2nd suspect in double murder in WNC apprehended Wednesday
The 2nd suspect in a double murder in the mountains is now in custody. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says, Cody Wayne Dockins was arrested at a home on Rutherford County around 930 Wednesday night.
Marine Corps officer from Camp Lejeune killed in Iraq
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WNCT) — The Department of Defense announced the death of a Marine who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tenn., died Dec. 19, as the result of a non-combat related incident in Iraq. The incident is under investigation. Lecce was assigned to the […]
wraltechwire.com
Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
qcnews.com
Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
wccbcharlotte.com
K-9 Drug Bust in Newton
NEWTON, N.C. – Police in Newton have taken more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine off the streets. On December 19, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) stopped a vehicle on Fairgrove Church Road after seeing a registration violation.
