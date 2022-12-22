ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolntimesnews.com

Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show

DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
DENVER, NC
Mount Airy News

Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment

Resident J.T. Hinson is seen addressing the Surry County Board of Commissioners via the county’s video feed. Hinson questioned the secrecy behind the incentive package being offered to Project Cobra of $36,244 over five years which the commissioners approved unanimously. There are presents under the Christmas tree that entice,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Marine Corps officer from Camp Lejeune killed in Iraq

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WNCT) — The Department of Defense announced the death of a Marine who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tenn., died Dec. 19, as the result of a non-combat related incident in Iraq. The incident is under investigation. Lecce was assigned to the […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
WILKESBORO, NC
qcnews.com

Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

K-9 Drug Bust in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. – Police in Newton have taken more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine off the streets. On December 19, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) stopped a vehicle on Fairgrove Church Road after seeing a registration violation.
NEWTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy