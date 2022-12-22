Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Interstate closure strands drivers in Wall and New Underwood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles were stranded after I-90 east and westbound lanes closed Wednesday night from Box Elder to Chamberlain. With a combination of low visibility, high winds, and drifting snow, motorists became stuck between Wall and New Underwood.
kotatv.com
Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City is now open but only the westbound lanes. Eastbound from Box Elder exit 67 is still closed. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the remaining section of I-90 from Wall to the Minnesota state line “has significant drifting and cleanup is being done throughout the state.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
KEVN
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles are stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. An unknown number of people are in the vehicles stuck between Rapid City and Wall, with most of them reportedly in the area from New Underwood to Wall.
amazingmadison.com
I-29 closed from SF to ND state line; I-90 closed from RC to MN state line
Interstate-29 is currently closed both north and southbound from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota state line. Interstate-90 is closed across the state from the Minnesota state line west to Rapid City. This includes both east and westbound lanes of I-90. Because of the sustained strong winds causing near zero...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
KELOLAND TV
Over 100 people stranded in Pennington County due to the winter storm
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills are making any kind of travel VERY difficult today across KELOLAND. Well over a hundred people were stranded in Western South Dakota after a blizzard hit the area. The high winds and blowing snow have led...
newscenter1.tv
“The right thing to do this time of year”: People help get others out of blizzard conditions that closed parts of I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Blizzard conditions in South Dakota closed large sections of I-90 with reports of blowing wind and zero visibility. The interstate closure extended to the Minnesota state line, at 7 p.m. CST, Thursday, but a few people were able to make it back to Rapid City from Wall, SD with a few convoys through the day.
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
kotatv.com
Two weeks in a row the area has come to a standstill, and first responders are still helping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the interstate is closed from exit 67 at Box Elder to Chamberlain. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the storm came fast and furious, leaving people stranded on the road between Wall and Rapid City. One...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown At Half-Staff For Rescuer Who Fell Through Ice In Crook County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Dec. 23, for the fallen volunteer firefighter who perished last week in a rescue mission at Keyhole Reservoir in Crook County. Bruce Lang, a training officer...
KELOLAND TV
I-90 closure extended into Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
newscenter1.tv
VIDEO: RCPD make arrest near Walmart on Lacrosse Street after shots were fired out of a car
UPDATE (8:21 p.m.): RCPD has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jared King, who has been placed under arrest for Possession of a Loaded Firearm Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence and other firearms-related charges. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department has reported that an arrest was made on...
amazingmadison.com
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
kotatv.com
Warming up for Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will not be as cold for Christmas Eve. They will be highly variable depending on your location. On the South Dakota plains, highs will likely be in the single digits, maybe breaking into the low teens. Rapid City will be in the teens. The Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will likely be closer to the 30s.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
kotatv.com
Extreme cold continues today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we won’t see any additional snowfall today, blowing snow and local ground blizzard conditions will continue to be a problem as gusty northwest winds continue. These winds will also create dangerously low wind chills of -35 to -55 today. Limit outdoor time today and don’t travel unless necessary!
kotatv.com
Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jordan Dolney, a 24-year-old from Belle Fourche, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. Dolney previously pleaded guilty after being indicted by a federal grand jury for distribution of a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice,...
kotatv.com
Rapid City church opens doors to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
