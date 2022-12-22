ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Interstate closure strands drivers in Wall and New Underwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles were stranded after I-90 east and westbound lanes closed Wednesday night from Box Elder to Chamberlain. With a combination of low visibility, high winds, and drifting snow, motorists became stuck between Wall and New Underwood. Drivers were advised to call 911...
NEW UNDERWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City is now open but only the westbound lanes. Eastbound from Box Elder exit 67 is still closed. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the remaining section of I-90 from Wall to the Minnesota state line “has significant drifting and cleanup is being done throughout the state.”
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles are stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. An unknown number of people are in the vehicles stuck between Rapid City and Wall, with most of them reportedly in the area from New Underwood to Wall.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90

PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 closure extended into Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday

Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
WATERTOWN, SD
kotatv.com

Warming up for Christmas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will not be as cold for Christmas Eve. They will be highly variable depending on your location. On the South Dakota plains, highs will likely be in the single digits, maybe breaking into the low teens. Rapid City will be in the teens. The Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will likely be closer to the 30s.
RAPID CITY, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
CROOK COUNTY, WY
kotatv.com

Extreme cold continues today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we won’t see any additional snowfall today, blowing snow and local ground blizzard conditions will continue to be a problem as gusty northwest winds continue. These winds will also create dangerously low wind chills of -35 to -55 today. Limit outdoor time today and don’t travel unless necessary!
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jordan Dolney, a 24-year-old from Belle Fourche, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. Dolney previously pleaded guilty after being indicted by a federal grand jury for distribution of a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City church opens doors to those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy