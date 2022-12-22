ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Finding The Easy Money In Today's Lakers-Kings Gambling Odds

By Alex Kirschenbaum
L.A. faces Sacramento tonight.

Starting at 7 p.m. PT this evening at Golden 1 Center, your Los Angeles Lakers will square off against De'Aaron Fox and the available Sacramento Kings in what promises to be an injury-plagued affair, at least in terms of the clubs' big-time contributors. For L.A., Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have been ruled out, while Austin Reaves is doubtful. On the Kings side of the equation, the team's starting frontcourt, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes, is questionable.

So where should you park your hard-earned cash? Let's take a look at some of the tastiest wagers for tonight's bout, courtesy of The Action Network .

The Game Spread

Though they may have some major absences of their own, the Kings have been installed as relatively heavy 7.5 point favorites tonight against Los Angeles. Without Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook available, LeBron James will be more contingent than usual on role players like Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder to bear more of the team's scoring burden to compete. Take the over.

Thomas Bryant's Total Points

The recent play of Bryant, the Lakers' current starting center with Davis sidelined, has been one of the silver linings to stem from this troubling AD foot injury news. During the three games in which Bryant has started at least a half in the stead of Davis, the 6'10" big man out of the University of Indiana is averaging 17.7 points (on a bonkers slash line of .611/.556/.500), seven rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal for L.A. in just 27.7 minutes. The Vegas over/under Bryant must cover tonight in total points scored is 14.5. Has the big man's scoring output of late been lucky or a sign that he's able to really produce with all this extra time? Probably a little from column (a) and a little from column (b). Take the over.

Patrick Beverley's Total Combined Rebounds + Assists

For whatever reason (loyalty? being on the losing end of a bet?), Lakers head coach Darvin Ham continues to let Patrick Beverley, a 6'1" point guard who can no longer shoot, suit up as the team's starting shooting guard. What Pat Bev can still do, in small doses, is contribute as a defender, rebounder and passer. This season, he is averaging 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists a night. In Vegas, the official line is a combined 7.5 rebounds and assists. Take the under, you'll thank us later.

