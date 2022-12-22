ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLAYER RATINGS: Marcus Rashford hits the ground running again at Manchester United in Burnley win

 3 days ago

Marcus Rashford put in a star display on his return to Manchester United in their 2-0 last-16 Carabao Cup win over Burnley at Old Trafford.

The forward scored an excellent solo goal to put the game out of the Championship side's reach after Christian Eriksen had opened the scoring in the first half for Erik ten Hag 's outfit.

Here is how the Premier League side's stars fared in their first match back in action following the World Cup.

MAN UTD (4-2-3-1):

Martin Dubravka - Very fortunate to escape with a clean sheet. Made three high profile errors - the worst of them allowing a simple back pass to role under his foot. David de Gea won't be worried about his starting XI place in the Premier League. 5

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Just what the full-back needed. Was tested early on in defence but looked good going forward and deserves the enormous credit he got from fans for his assist at full stretch for the opening goal. 6.5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlAM0_0jqrtWz600

Casemiro - Forced to play as an emergency centre-back but looked comfortable and even made a crucial clearance off the line following one of Dubravka's errors. 7

Victor Lindelof - Didn't have the most comfortable of evenings despite the clean sheet. Run ragged by Benson and would have been relieved to see the Burnley wideman depart. 6.5

Tyrell Malacia - Another to struggle on the left in front of Benson. Later moved to the right side in a tactical reshuffle and strangely seemed much more settled. 6.5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rE9YZ_0jqrtWz600

Scott McTominay - Not his finest evening. Offered little in attack and nearly gave Burnley a route back into the game with a careless pass to Benson in midfield while under no pressure. 6

Christian Eriksen - Back from the World Cup with a bang. A tidy display if a little quiet but attacked the box well to anticipate a cross and grab the opening goal. 7

Alejandro Garnacho - All part of the learning curve for the exciting young forward who after missing an excellent early chance then saw little of the ball before being hooked just before the hour mark. 5.5

Bruno Fernandes - Now out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow and is getting up to speed nicely again. Played a few excellent long balls that helped open up Burnley's defence. 7.5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LpBR_0jqrtWz600

Marcus Rashford - No post-tournament hangover this time for the forward who is back with a bang and put in a display described as 'electric' by Gary Neville . His crisp low finish across goal was just as good as his 50-yard run to seal progression for the Red Devils. 8

Anthony Martial - A halfway house performance from the winger. Not as effective as Rashford but more of a threat than Garnacho and saw a couple of efforts well saved by the Burnley goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell. 7

SUBSTITUTES

Luke Shaw , 72 - Another of England's World Cup stars who came on to get some minutes into his legs once the game looked safe. 6

Antony, 58 - Given half-an-hour but Burnley quickly got on top of him to prevent him from having much influence. The Brazilian quickly became frustrated and was booked after a petulant foul. 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVztX_0jqrtWz600

Anthony Elanga, 72 - United had largely eased up by the time the forward came on, limiting his impact on the game. 6

Brandon Williams, 85.

Fred 85.

Manager: Erik ten Hag - Put out a strong team given the circumstances but was rewarded with a professional display and the win to match. Deserves credit for selecting Casemiro to expertly fill in at centre-back. 7

BURNLEY (4-2-3-1): Peacock-Farrell 6; Roberts 6, Harwood-Bellis 7, Beyer 6.5, Maatsen 6 (Taylor 90); Cullen 5, Cork 6.5 (Egan-Riley 89); Benson 7 (Churlinov 63, 5), Brownhill 6 (Bastien 90), Gudmundsson 6.5; Barnes 5 (Twine 83).

