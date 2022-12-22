ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Clark reaches 2,000 point milestone in Hawkeye win

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Iowa City) The Iowa women’s basketball team posted a 92-54 win over Dartmouth on Wednesday.

Junior Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to push her career scoring total to 2,012. The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 34-19 1st quarter lead and held the Big Green to only five points in the 2nd quarter.

Clark added 10 points and 6 assists. She made 5/8 from the field, 2/3 from beyond the arc, and 8/9 at the line. Monica Czinano shot 10/14 in the game and also scored 20. McKenna Warnock finished with 14 points while Kate Martin posted 13 assists.

Iowa starts Big Ten play against Purdue on December 29th.

