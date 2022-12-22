Read full article on original website
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans’ Mike Vrabel’s eye-opening admission after brutal loss to Texans
The Tennessee Titans hit rock bottom during their 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday. With the defeat, Tennessee has now dropped five consecutive games. Head coach Mike Vrabel made an honest admission following Saturday’s loss, per Turron Davenport. “I mean, I think that’s part of the job,...
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley receives shocking Pro Bowl nod after backing up Lamar Jackson
The Pro Bowl is perhaps one of the achievements that NFL players tend to look forward to. It’s basically a seal of approval from fans and your peers that you’re one of the better (or more well-liked) players in the league. The Baltimore Ravens will have two players with the same position potentially in the game, according to Adam Schefter: Lamar Jackson and… Tyler Huntley, their backup QB who was named as the fourth alternate QB for the Pro Bowl.
Joe Burrow rocks incredible Christmas sweater ahead of Bengals-Patriots clash
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is all business when on the field. But Burrow has previously been seen wearing a Santa hat during a press conference. And the QB was in the Christmas spirit once again on Saturday, as he rocked a Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson inspired Christmas sweater, per the Bengals Twitter account.
Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles
Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ nemesis, referee Clete Blakeman, assigned Chiefs-Seahawks game
It looks like Patrick Mahomes won’t be too happy with the choice of officiating crew in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. According to the latest updates, Clete Blakeman and his crew will preside over the Chiefs-Seahawks game. Unfortunately for Mahomes and co., the first time Blakeman worked on a Kansas City match–against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9-0–they ended up with having 10 penalties.
T.Y. Hilton fires message at his doubters after game-changing catch vs. Eagles
T.Y. Hilton had just one catch in his Dallas Cowboys debut – and that was all he needed to make a huge impact. With the Cowboys trailing 34-27 in the fourth quarter against the juggernaut Philadelphia Eagles, they found themselves in a 3rd-and-30 situation with a last-gasp effort to make magic happen. Hilton and Prescott happened to pull the rabbit out of a hat with a wild 52-yard connection that saved the drive and resulted in a touchdown.
Cowboys stave off late Eagles drive to keep division hopes alive, hold off Philly clinching No. 1 seed
The Dallas Cowboys held off a late Philadelphia Eagles drive to hold off their rivals clinching the NFC East and No. 1 seed in their own house.
Cowboys’ comeback vs. Eagles clinches league-wide record proving this season is wild
The Dallas Cowboys gifted their fans a nice present on Christmas eve, coming back from a 10-point deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles and pulling off a 40-34 victory at home. That come-from-behind victory was a notable one, as it saw the 2022 NFL regular season set a new league-wide record for the most wins snatched from the jaws of defeat in a single NFL calendar, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Tom Brady’s leaked DMs to Antonio Brown proves he’s all class
Antonio Brown recently leaked DMs between Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady and himself. Although Brown’s intentions are unclear, the DMs present Brady in a positive light, per Dov Kleiman. Photo: Antonio Brown has released private DMs from Tom Brady. It's not the first time @AB84 has done this, while he's trying to paint Brady […] The post Tom Brady’s leaked DMs to Antonio Brown proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Troubling Chandler Jones injury forces exit in Raiders vs. Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a rather concerning blow on Saturday after Chandler Jones was forced to exit their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to injury. Jones suffered an elbow injury in the third quarter of the contest and was immediately ruled out, sparking fears that his condition is serious. The 32-year-old […] The post Troubling Chandler Jones injury forces exit in Raiders vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash
The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
Joe Burrow Bengals’ protector La’el Collins dodges a bullet with knee injury update
Cincinnati Bengals OT La’el Collins has been ruled out for the remainder of the Bengals-Patriots game, per Ian Rapoport. Collins was initially forced to leave the affair due to an apparent left knee injury. The team ultimately decided to rule him out for the rest of Saturday. The latest update per Ian Rapoport indicates that Collins is believed to have avoided an ACL injury, which is great news. His kneecap just shifted.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets
Don’t look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming alive at the right time. It seemed like all hope was lost after their 2-6 start. “Another top-10 pick in the books”, everyone said. Now, they are 7-8 and are nearing a playoff berth after their win against the New York Jets (assisting […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ strong take on the clutch performance from Chiefs defense vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a 24-10 home win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to extend their winning streak to three games, and they did so with the defense leading the way in the contest. The Chiefs defense knew that it was going to be in for a challenge against a Seahawks team […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ strong take on the clutch performance from Chiefs defense vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain
San Francisco 49ers’ legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice was seen rocking an eye-popping chain on the team’s sideline during their game against the Washington Commanders, per NFL on ESPN. Jerry Rice’s chain 🥶🐐 pic.twitter.com/3EDqC7XYEb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2022 As mentioned in the image above, Jerry Rice holds the NFL record for […] The post Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making significant progress in his recovery from shoulder injury, and he has actually taken the next step in his return to action. Curry has reportedly returned to the weight room and was even able to get some shots up on Saturday morning, an indication that his shoulder problem […] The post Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
