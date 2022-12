As with most holiday breaks for schools, there will be holiday basketball tournaments for high school teams in the area to participate in in the days following Christmas. Northeastern, John A. Holmes, Perquimans, Pasquotank and Currituck will be split among two of them. Northeastern and John A. Holmes are going to compete in the Roanoke-Chowan News Herald Holiday Classic at Hertford County High School. ...

HERTFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO