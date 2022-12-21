Read full article on original website
apr.org
More Alabama power outages due to winter storm Elliott
The Huntsville area is waking up to single digital temperatures and wide power outages from the bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott. The website poweroutages.us reports over twenty four thousand utility customers are without power this morning. That’s roughly thirteen percent of all of the Madison County homes and businesses tracked by the website. Aside from that cluster of outages, the power is out sporadically in Houston, Coosa, and Monroe Counties.
apr.org
Thousands of Alabamians wake up to power outages during brutal cold weather
The winter storm named “Elliott” knocked out power early today for almost fifteen thousand Alabamians. The website Poweroutages.us says Cleburne, Butler, Conecuh Counties are hardest hit with about ten percent of homes reporting no electricity. Lesser outages are being reported in Bibb, Clay, Wilcox, Lowndes, Tallapoosa, Cullman and Clarke Counties. The National Weather Service warned the heavy winds associated with Elliott could mean power outages, and that residents should alternate means of heating their homes. The high temperature over most of Alabama is expected to be in the twenties, with no readings above freezing until maybe Sunday.
apr.org
TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm
The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
WAAY-TV
Dangerously cold weather arrives tonight
**WIND CHILL WARNING tonight through Noon Saturday**. Thursday afternoon will be mild but cloudy. Highs top out in the mid-50s before the Arctic cold front arrives this evening. Here is a breakdown of when the dangerous cold arrives where you are:. Shoals: 6 PM - 8 PM. Huntsville Metro (I-65...
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
Rain, Freezing Temperatures Expected Thursday Night Could Pose Road Hazards for Travelers
As the arctic front is expected to make its way to Alabama Thursday evening, the impact of rain could make roads hazardous for drivers looking to travel. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said the arctic rush has reached Milwaukee, St. Louis and Dallas as the front continues heading towards Alabama.
WAFF
Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures during the arctic blast
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures should be high on your to-do list ahead of the arctic blast. The low temperatures could do significant damage to your car. There are a few ways to keep your car safe in freezing weather. First, stock up on a...
Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast
A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
utv44.com
Power companies preparing for possible outages ahead of weekend weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As temperatures drop, power companies in our area are getting ready for a significant increase in energy usage. People can expect their power bills to be much higher. Of course, there's ways to keep that bill as low as possible. Companies like Alabama Power and Baldwin EMC have been preparing for this cold snap for several days.
WAAY-TV
More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand
The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
Alabama plumbers warn about dangers of pipes bursting due to freezing weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
wtvy.com
Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
wvtm13.com
Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
Arctic air puts Alabama in deep freeze: Expect single digit temperatures, brutal wind
Alabama is in the icebox as of Friday morning. Temperatures, as expected, plunged overnight after an arctic cold front passed through the state. There were single-digit temperatures across north Alabama as of Friday morning, with winds making it feel even colder. Wind chill warnings and advisories continue for much of...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: extreme cold and some snowflakes headed for Alabama
Quiet, cool weather through Wednesday night but a very strong cold front hits Alabama by Thursday night. Extreme cold and some snowflakes come with it. Check the video forecast for the latest. INCOMING SIBERIAN PLUNGE. Fifty-degree days in Alabama do not usually equal ‘warmth,’ but the incoming surge of bitterly...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
How to cover your outdoor faucets with things you have around the house
Alabama’s bracing for brutally cold weather and it has plenty of people scrambling to make sure their have all their bases covered – literally. It’s recommended you cover outdoor faucets to help prevent them from freezing as temperatures in Alabama are set to dip into the single digits. But if you don’t have any of the pre-made hard or soft covers, don’t worry. Tuscaloosa Emergency Management Agency has provided a quick DIY method. All you need are plastic bags, old t-shirts or rags and packing or duct tape.
WAFF
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
weisradio.com
Cold Weather Hits Alabama Hard
Alabama is in the icebox as of Friday morning. Temperatures, as expected, plunged overnight after an arctic cold front passed through the state. There were single-digit temperatures across north Alabama as of Friday morning, with winds making it feel even colder. Wind chill warnings and advisories continue for much of...
