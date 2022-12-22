Read full article on original website
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
World Cup final referee reveals Lionel Messi thanks and Kylian Mbappe hug
The Polish official, 41, certainly had his hands full during Sunday's vintage final in Qatar, awarding three penalties and booking eight players before Argentina won in a shoot-out.
Yardbarker
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club
Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
Yardbarker
Joe Rogan Wonders If Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo Debate Is Similar To Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James
In each sport, there is no end to debates about who is truly the greatest player of all time. Be it basketball, tennis, or soccer, in each sport, there are usually two players who stand above all in terms of being considered the GOATs of the said sport. For basketball,...
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
FIFA finally break their silence over celeb-chasing Salt Bae
Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gokce, broke FIFA rules by touching and holding the World Cup after Argentina had beaten France on penalties in Sunday's thrilling final.
Emiliano Martinez is dubbed 'the most hated Argentine' and a 'born provocateur' in the French press
Martinez has not won himself many fans in France following his actions during Argentina's victory, as well as his taunts towards hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe in the aftermath of the game.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Yardbarker
A member of the Omani parliament has offered Lionel Messi $1million for the ‘Bisht’ he wore after winning the World Cup
A $1 million offer has been made to Lionel Messi for the bisht he wore after winning the World Cup on Sunday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner led Argentina to a 4-2 victory over France in the penalty shootout on Sunday in what was an extraordinary final. Argentina were...
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
New FIFA World Rankings Confirmed: Argentina Rise To 2nd As USMNT Jump Three Places To 13th
Argentina may have won the 2022 World Cup but it was not enough to see Lionel Messi and Co reach first place in the FIFA Men's World Rankings.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
Yardbarker
Guillem Balague: PSG and Lionel Messi reach contract extension agreement
Lionel Messi has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is currently back in Argentina, as part of La Albiceleste’s 2022 World Cup winning celebrations, after inspiring Lionel Scaloni’s side to glory in Qatar. The 35-year-old finally achieved his dream...
Ten Hag says Newcastle and Chelsea join United in needing a top-four finish
Erik ten Hag accepts he is under pressure to ensure Manchester United qualify for the Champions League but believes Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Chelsea’s Graham Potter also have to achieve a top-four finish. On Tuesday, United will host Nottingham Forest. They are currently in fifth, three points behind...
FIFA Reportedly Makes Decision Following Salt Bae Incident
The thrills of the FIFA World Cup trophy presentation were marred by celebrity chef Nusret Gokce aka "Salt Bae" grabbing the trophy and kissing it on the field after somehow getting past security and others. As you might imagine, FIFA isn't thrilled by what happened. According to ESPN, FIFA plans...
After World Cup dispute, Onana ends career with Cameroon
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana has ended his career with the national team
EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton
The draw was made on Thursday night after City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last game of the fourth round.
