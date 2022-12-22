A new Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for our area to cover the rest of the day Friday through mid-afternoon Saturday. This was prompted when the Wind Chill Warning expired at 1 PM Friday. The wind chill will remain cold enough to be considered dangerous at least through Friday afternoon. The only difference between the Warning and Advisory is the level of cold. The Warning was meant to address wind chills -20 to -30, and the Advisory is meant to alert you to wind chills -10 to -20. By Saturday afternoon wind chills should be up to single digits above and below zero, no longer requiring an Advisory.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO