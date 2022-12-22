ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, IN

Fox 19

Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

South Ripley School Board honors departing members

Versailles, IN — The South Ripley School Board recently honored four outgoing members. Andy Miller, Danielle McGee, Tim Taylor, and Robert Garcia were each presented plaques as a thank you for their years of service. The four were honored at the December school board meeting.
VERSAILLES, IN
WISH-TV

State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Report of wires down, sparking fire, on West Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Cews are responding to a report of wires down on West Road in Harrison, use caution when approaching this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
HARRISON, OH
Local News Digital

Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 19

Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
wdrb.com

NEW Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Friday and Saturday

A new Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for our area to cover the rest of the day Friday through mid-afternoon Saturday. This was prompted when the Wind Chill Warning expired at 1 PM Friday. The wind chill will remain cold enough to be considered dangerous at least through Friday afternoon. The only difference between the Warning and Advisory is the level of cold. The Warning was meant to address wind chills -20 to -30, and the Advisory is meant to alert you to wind chills -10 to -20. By Saturday afternoon wind chills should be up to single digits above and below zero, no longer requiring an Advisory.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRBI Radio

Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 Batesville

Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 , of Batesville passed away Sunday December 18, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on January 14, 2002 the daughter of Nicholas Williams and Julie (Schreiner) Gregg. Jada was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 2020. Upon graduation, she entered the workforce,...
BATESVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SOMERVILLE, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter

Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
COVINGTON, KY
korncountry.com

Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Steve Baugh, 75, Versailles

Robert Steven “Steve” Baugh of Versailles, IN entered into eternal rest at 12:35pm Monday, December 12, 2022 at Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, IN. Steve was born April 11th, 1947 in Decatur County, the youngest son of Keith and Emma (Carter) Baugh. He was married to Lynn (Hoban)...
VERSAILLES, IN
Fox 19

Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
CINCINNATI, OH

