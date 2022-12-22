Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
WLWT 5
Semi blocking lanes along I-74 westbound in southeast Indiana
SAINT LEON, Ind. — Update:. I-74 westbound is blocked after a semi crashed and is blocking all lanes in eastern Ripley County. It happened around 12 p.m. when troopers were called to the scene of a semi blocking lanes on I-74 westbound near the 156 mile marker. This is...
WRBI Radio
South Ripley School Board honors departing members
Versailles, IN — The South Ripley School Board recently honored four outgoing members. Andy Miller, Danielle McGee, Tim Taylor, and Robert Garcia were each presented plaques as a thank you for their years of service. The four were honored at the December school board meeting.
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
WLWT 5
Report of wires down, sparking fire, on West Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Cews are responding to a report of wires down on West Road in Harrison, use caution when approaching this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
Local News Digital
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
Fox 19
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
wdrb.com
NEW Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Friday and Saturday
A new Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for our area to cover the rest of the day Friday through mid-afternoon Saturday. This was prompted when the Wind Chill Warning expired at 1 PM Friday. The wind chill will remain cold enough to be considered dangerous at least through Friday afternoon. The only difference between the Warning and Advisory is the level of cold. The Warning was meant to address wind chills -20 to -30, and the Advisory is meant to alert you to wind chills -10 to -20. By Saturday afternoon wind chills should be up to single digits above and below zero, no longer requiring an Advisory.
WRBI Radio
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 Batesville
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 , of Batesville passed away Sunday December 18, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on January 14, 2002 the daughter of Nicholas Williams and Julie (Schreiner) Gregg. Jada was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 2020. Upon graduation, she entered the workforce,...
WLWT 5
LIST: Business, school closures start to roll in as winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
Business closures are starting to come in as a major winter storm takes aim at the Cincinnati area late this week. SEE LATEST FORECAST // SEE CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. An arctic blast is set to move through the area starting late Thursday night, bringing dangerously cold...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Portion of I-275 East shut down early Friday morning because of crash
GREENDALE, Ind. — A portion of I-275 East is shut down early Friday morning because of a crash. The crash is located between US-50/Exit 16 and KY-8/Exit 11 in Dearborn County. The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
korncountry.com
Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
WCPO
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board
CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
linknky.com
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Kenton, Boone County, travel advisory for Campbell
Here’s to hoping you have all the provisions for French toast on hand as counties prepare for an impending cold front. A Level 1 Snow Emergency has been issued for Kenton County, effective Dec. 22, 2022 at 6 p.m. until the emergency has been lifted. In Boone County there...
WRBI Radio
Steve Baugh, 75, Versailles
Robert Steven “Steve” Baugh of Versailles, IN entered into eternal rest at 12:35pm Monday, December 12, 2022 at Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, IN. Steve was born April 11th, 1947 in Decatur County, the youngest son of Keith and Emma (Carter) Baugh. He was married to Lynn (Hoban)...
bcdemocrat.com
WINTER WEATHER: Local closures due to incoming weather, Dec. 22-23; find local warming centers
Brown County is buckling down for an incoming winter storm, set to arrive tonight, Dec. 22 and carry through tomorrow, Dec. 23. In light of the forecast for this weekend, our office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. We’ll be working from home, available via email at [email protected] We’ll be open Thursday, Dec. 22, until 4 p.m.
Fox 19
Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
