Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMDC notifies 73 people of data security incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections announced Friday that it will mail letters to 73 individuals notifying them of a data security incident involving their personal information. On Nov. 18, 2022, LMDC said an employee had inadvertently made a release log available on the Internet the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TARC resumes regular services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -TARC resumed regular fixed route service as of 2:49 a.m. Saturday. Routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. For a full list of missed stops, click or tap here. TARC said extreme cold and icy roads are likely to impact service. Please check the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Edy Zoo

As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contention

LOUISVILLE, Kent. - The city of Louisville, Kentucky, recently encountered a legal roadblock in its attempt to limit the activities of protesters near abortion clinics. The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an injunction preventing the enforcement of an ordinance that sought to set up buffer zones around healthcare facilities, including abortion clinics.
LOUISVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

LG&E, KU Issue Notice On Rolling Blackouts

Louisville Gas and Electric Company, along with Kentucky Utilities Company, announced Friday night that — due to extreme cold — pressures on the regional electricity grid are resulting in scattered power outages. The company is asking for customers’ assistance in reducing energy consumption. As such, and according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Hot tips to help lower high utility bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winter hit with a bang all over the U.S., with no exception here in WAVE Country, and it is causing soaring prices on utility bills. When adding energy bills to the struggle we were already facing, with the inflation of everyday items like gas, food and rent, it’s a perfect storm.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front

FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning. Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters. “We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Blog Update 12/22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the 9AM ET update on how the winter storm impacts are looking for WAVE Country. Another LIVE update will take place on social media and on the WAVE Weather APP on phones, Firestick and Roku TV at around 2:15pm today. Expect more changes.
LOUISVILLE, KY

