Wave 3
LMDC notifies 73 people of data security incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections announced Friday that it will mail letters to 73 individuals notifying them of a data security incident involving their personal information. On Nov. 18, 2022, LMDC said an employee had inadvertently made a release log available on the Internet the...
Wave 3
TARC resumes regular services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -TARC resumed regular fixed route service as of 2:49 a.m. Saturday. Routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. For a full list of missed stops, click or tap here. TARC said extreme cold and icy roads are likely to impact service. Please check the...
Wave 3
LG&E, KU performing ‘service interruptions’; customers asked to conserve energy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extreme cold and winter weather has taken its toll across WAVE Country resulting in travel delays and power outages. LG&E and KU are advising customers to conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid. In an effort to reduce energy consumption,...
wdrb.com
State moves to permanently remove children from Brooklawn facility following child's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will permanently remove children from the Uspiritus-Brooklawn facility in Louisville amid an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy. Ja'Ceon Terry died July 17 while in the care of the Child and Family Services center, which serves as a psychiatric residential...
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contention
LOUISVILLE, Kent. - The city of Louisville, Kentucky, recently encountered a legal roadblock in its attempt to limit the activities of protesters near abortion clinics. The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an injunction preventing the enforcement of an ordinance that sought to set up buffer zones around healthcare facilities, including abortion clinics.
wdrb.com
Walmart reaches opioid settlement with all 50 states, Kentucky to get $53 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart reached agreements with all 50 states in a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. Several attorneys general accused the retail giant of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions and contributing to the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Kentucky will get $53 million in the settlement. Walmart...
whvoradio.com
LG&E, KU Issue Notice On Rolling Blackouts
Louisville Gas and Electric Company, along with Kentucky Utilities Company, announced Friday night that — due to extreme cold — pressures on the regional electricity grid are resulting in scattered power outages. The company is asking for customers’ assistance in reducing energy consumption. As such, and according...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
Wave 3
Coroner updates totals on overdose deaths in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has updated the number of deaths due to drug overdoses so far in 2022. Officials state there have been 516 people who have died from overdoses, but there are around 100 tests pending. The complete report of drug overdose deaths is scheduled...
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Hot tips to help lower high utility bills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winter hit with a bang all over the U.S., with no exception here in WAVE Country, and it is causing soaring prices on utility bills. When adding energy bills to the struggle we were already facing, with the inflation of everyday items like gas, food and rent, it’s a perfect storm.
Wave 3
Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters...
Wave 3
TARC provides alternate transportation after suspending routes due to weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC announced Friday they will be suspending fixed route service around 8 p.m. due to weather. The suspension was decided after freezing temperatures caused buses to break down on their routes. TARC personnel will continue to provide transportation in alternate vehicles after 8 p.m. until 1...
Louisville hospital receives 'high performing' national ranking in maternity care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Only one hospital in Kentucky received the highest ranking U.S. New and World Report can give for their list of "best hospitals for maternity care". Louisville's-own Norton Women's Care has been recognized as "high performing" in adult maternity care, according to a Norton Healthcare press release.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
Wave 3
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning. Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters. “We...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Blog Update 12/22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the 9AM ET update on how the winter storm impacts are looking for WAVE Country. Another LIVE update will take place on social media and on the WAVE Weather APP on phones, Firestick and Roku TV at around 2:15pm today. Expect more changes.
WLKY.com
Man found dead in southwest Louisville home; officials deciding whether charges are warranted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Louisville. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on John Adams Way, near Dixie Highway, police said. He was found dead inside a home. Police said, "All involved parties for the incident have been accounted for,...
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
