Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
Now that Dale Strong has officially submitted his letter to Gov. Kay Ivey resigning as Madison County Commission chairman effective Jan. 2, attention shifts to who might replace him. Ivey will make the appointment and word is that Madison County Commissioners Phil Vandiver and Phil Riddick have submitted paperwork along with former Speaker Mac McCutchen. However, a new name that emerged this week is Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts
Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
WAFF
Athens annexes 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone Co.
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted in favor of annexing 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone County between I-65 and Hwy. 31 on Thursday morning. According to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, this will help city tax revenue. “It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base just...
WAAY-TV
TVA asks customers across North Alabama to voluntarily limit electric consumption
The Tennessee Valley Authority, along with Decatur, Huntsville and Athens utilities, is asking customers to try and limit the amount of electricity they use this weekend. In Decatur, power demand surpassed 30,000 megawatts Friday morning as temperatures dropped below freezing. Utility leaders are asking people to turn off lights they...
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
Huntsville Utilities continuing work to restore power
Huntsville Utilities say there are no plans to institute rolling blackouts due to winter weather as crews continue to work at restoring power to customers experiencing outages.
Alabama winter weather power outages: TVA warns of rolling blackouts in ‘unprecedented event’
North Alabama may see some rolling blackouts, Huntsville Utilities says. TVA Chief Operating Officer Don Moul calls the situation an “unprecedented event.”. Drivers are being advised that the power outages could disrupt traffic signals. If that occurs, motorists are advised to treat every signaled intersection as a four-way stop.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Utilities responding to multiple outages in Madison County
As of 6 o 'clock on Christmas Eve now only 350 customers are without power. If you are without power, Huntsville Utilities asks you please refrain from using major appliances (washer/dryer, dishwasher, etc.) for at least 15 minutes after your service is restored. If you are still without power report...
WAFF
Crews responding to Huntsville house fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are responding to a fire at a house on Bridgham Street on Friday morning. The call for the fire came in a little after 5 a.m. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire.
Limestone County Expansion
ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is steadily developing and there is much more to come. Expansion is on the rise, and Limestone County Economic Development Association CEO Bethany Shockney says there's much more on the way. Shockney says, " There's been a lot of things in the news lately...
WAFF
TVA announced it will no longer perform rolling blackouts as of Saturday morning
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has ended rolling blackouts as of 10:30 on Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities. If you are still without power, call (256) 535-4448. According to Huntsville Utilities, there are 1,100 customers without power. These power outages are...
Realtors: Huntsville area homebuyers to have more bargaining power in 2023
Don’t expect homes to sell at a record pace in 2023 as they did in 2021 when more than 10,000 homes were sold in Madison County alone. Don’t expect a housing crash like the one that occurred during the Great Recession of 2008-09 either, according to Realtors and real estate analysts.
WAFF
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to customers in the New Market area. Florence Utilities crews are responding to multiple power outages in Florence and Lauderdale County....
WSFA
Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages, TVA cancels rolling blackouts
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has canceled its plan that included possible rolling blackouts in North Alabama, according to the Russellville Police Department. Athens Utilities are reporting outages down to 377 customers without power across 17 areas. Huntsville Utilities is now reporting 261 customers without...
Decatur Utilities respond to water main break
Several crews with Decatur Utilities and Wastewater Management are responding to a water main break.
earnthenecklace.com
Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?
Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
Operation Christmas Cleanup – Jan. 7th
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Wait! You don’t have to trash that live Christmas tree after the holidays. Operation Christmas Cleanup will recycle your “undressed” tree along with plain cardboard boxes, batteries, and old electronics at no cost to you. This limited recycling collection event will take place...
Cullman County Revenue satellite offices moving away from cash transactions
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Revenue Commissioner Barry Willingham announced that the county’s satellite revenue offices will no longer accept cash, nor will they have cash on-hand, effective March 1, 2023. The locations in Baileyton, Dodge City and Hanceville will be able to process debit/credit card payments and checks only after March 1. The main office at the Cullman County Courthouse will continue to accept cash, debit/credit cards and checks. “One of the main reasons is security,” Willingham explained at the Cullman County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “Our satellite offices are sometimes manned by only one person at these...
Comments / 0