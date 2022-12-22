ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
CULLMAN, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

Now that Dale Strong has officially submitted his letter to Gov. Kay Ivey resigning as Madison County Commission chairman effective Jan. 2, attention shifts to who might replace him. Ivey will make the appointment and word is that Madison County Commissioners Phil Vandiver and Phil Riddick have submitted paperwork along with former Speaker Mac McCutchen. However, a new name that emerged this week is Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts

Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Athens annexes 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted in favor of annexing 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone County between I-65 and Hwy. 31 on Thursday morning. According to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, this will help city tax revenue. “It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base just...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Crews responding to Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are responding to a fire at a house on Bridgham Street on Friday morning. The call for the fire came in a little after 5 a.m. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Limestone County Expansion

ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is steadily developing and there is much more to come. Expansion is on the rise, and Limestone County Economic Development Association CEO Bethany Shockney says there's much more on the way. Shockney says, " There's been a lot of things in the news lately...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama

(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to customers in the New Market area. Florence Utilities crews are responding to multiple power outages in Florence and Lauderdale County....
FLORENCE, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?

Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Operation Christmas Cleanup – Jan. 7th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Wait! You don’t have to trash that live Christmas tree after the holidays. Operation Christmas Cleanup will recycle your “undressed” tree along with plain cardboard boxes, batteries, and old electronics at no cost to you. This limited recycling collection event will take place...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Revenue satellite offices moving away from cash transactions

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Revenue Commissioner Barry Willingham announced that the county’s satellite revenue offices will no longer accept cash, nor will they have cash on-hand, effective March 1, 2023. The locations in Baileyton, Dodge City and Hanceville will be able to process debit/credit card payments and checks only after March 1. The main office at the Cullman County Courthouse will continue to accept cash, debit/credit cards and checks.  “One of the main reasons is security,” Willingham explained at the Cullman County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “Our satellite offices are sometimes manned by only one person at these...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy