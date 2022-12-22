ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

The 3 Main Vikings Pro Bowl Snubs

Yesterday, we learned that the Vikings have 5 players who have been chosen for the Pro Bowl. Seeing the 5 inclusions leads to a natural follow-up question: who are the main Vikings Pro Bowl snubs?. I recognize that many fans overlook the game event – I’m often among them –...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday

There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
The Comeback

Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting

Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KELOLAND

Vikings come out on top again in final seconds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news

As the Cincinnati Bengals approach the end of the NFL regular season and try to fend off the Baltimore Ravens and defend their AFC North division crown, they’ve had quite a bit of unfortunate injury news. First, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Cleveland Browns. Then, fellow star defensive end Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package

The NFL has found a new home for its “Sunday Ticket” package. In a press release on Thursday, the NFL announced that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Google for “Sunday Ticket” to be exclusively carried on the tech giant’s YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels beginning in 2023. DirecTV had been the home... The post NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy