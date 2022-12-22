Read full article on original website
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
The 3 Main Vikings Pro Bowl Snubs
Yesterday, we learned that the Vikings have 5 players who have been chosen for the Pro Bowl. Seeing the 5 inclusions leads to a natural follow-up question: who are the main Vikings Pro Bowl snubs?. I recognize that many fans overlook the game event – I’m often among them –...
Good news for Jets fans? The Zach Wilson era is over and New York can move on
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. I know there isn’t much I can say to cheer up New York Jets fans after...
Zach Wilson, fourth-string New York Jets quarterback
The New York Jets have a quarterback problem and it starts and ends with the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson. In Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets coach Robert Saleh pulled the former BYU star and inserted Chris Streveler. This is Streveler’s pro football...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 16
In Week 15, only 4 underdogs won their games outright. However, 9 covered the spread. That included the Indianapolis Colts, who covered the 3.5-point spread in the greatest collapse in NFL history, as they saw a 33-0 lead turn into a 39-36 overtime loss. Below, we analyze analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s...
Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting
Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, explained: Details, cost, timeline for new streaming deal after DIRECTV departure
The NFL's Sunday Ticket package officially has a new home. On Thursday, the league announced that it would be heading to YouTube TV in 2023 and beyond. The package, which features ways for NFL fans to watch every out-of-market game, had been broadcast exclusively by DirecTV since its inception in 1994.
Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
Breaking: NFL Coach Suspended For Allegedly Betting On Sports
On Thursday night, the New York Jets suffered an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Just a day later, the organization is embroiled in an unfortunate off-field story. According to multiple reports, Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended from the league. NFL Network insider Tom...
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Week 16 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week 16.
Vikings come out on top again in final seconds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news
As the Cincinnati Bengals approach the end of the NFL regular season and try to fend off the Baltimore Ravens and defend their AFC North division crown, they’ve had quite a bit of unfortunate injury news. First, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Cleveland Browns. Then, fellow star defensive end Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson Among the Cincinnati Bengals Selected for Pro Bowl
This won't be the same Pro Bowl you're used to booing, the NFL insists.
NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package
The NFL has found a new home for its “Sunday Ticket” package. In a press release on Thursday, the NFL announced that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Google for “Sunday Ticket” to be exclusively carried on the tech giant’s YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels beginning in 2023. DirecTV had been the home... The post NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders fall in another close game, lose 13-10 to Steelers
The season isn’t quite over for the Raiders, but it’s close. After dominating all game long, the Raiders found a way to lose another close game. This time, it was to the Steelers 13-10 in Pittsburgh. The Raiders took an early lead in this game, scoring a touchdown...
Cowboys Rookie Involved in Car Accident
Williams was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said, as was the driver of the other car.
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks
The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Patriots make four late roster moves ahead of Bengals game
The New England Patriots were busy on the eve of their Week 16 showdown with the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. After revealing long snapper Joe Cardona was done for the season with a torn tendon in his foot, the team officially placed the veteran specialist on injured reserve on Friday. In...
Look: Mayor Calls On NFL Team To Postpone Game On Saturday
The "bomb cyclone" sweeping across much of the country has made a significant impact on the Nashville area. As such, Nashville Mayor John Cooper is calling on the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game vs. Houston Texans on Saturday. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling ...
