ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Fort Cherry freshman leads Black Hills awards

Fort Cherry’s Matt Sieg is only a freshman but conference coaches chose the dual-threat quarterback as the offensive MVP in the Black Hills this season. Sieg rushed for 1,982 yards and 33 touchdowns and passed for 1,221 yards and 11 more scores as the Rangers tied for second in the Class 2A conference at 5-2. Sieg earned first-team all-conference honors on both sides of the ball.
MCDONALD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Role player Riley helps GCC boys basketball grind out win over Hempfield

Braden Riley is your prototypical role player. He takes charges and plays energetic defense. He passes and cuts. He defers to the upper-class players. But the Greensburg Central Catholic sophomore guard saw an opportunity to be more assertive and help his team win Thursday night. Riley didn’t score in double...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont's Sean Knapp wins PAGA senior golfer of year

The Pennsylvania Golf Association Senior Player of the Year needs no introduction. Oakmont’s Sean Knapp has been winning local, state and national championships for decades, so his sixth straight award should come as no surprise. The Hannastown Golf Club member always finds a way to contend, and if he...
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Texas coach Chris Beard's fiancee says he didn't strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her, and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a...
AUSTIN, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: O Holy Night

It turned out to be my last chance to shine at Christmas Eve Midnight Mass with the boys’ choir of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport. By the next year, my voice would be changed, one more sign that I was moving along in life, aging out of things.
EAST MCKEESPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy