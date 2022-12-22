Fort Cherry’s Matt Sieg is only a freshman but conference coaches chose the dual-threat quarterback as the offensive MVP in the Black Hills this season. Sieg rushed for 1,982 yards and 33 touchdowns and passed for 1,221 yards and 11 more scores as the Rangers tied for second in the Class 2A conference at 5-2. Sieg earned first-team all-conference honors on both sides of the ball.

MCDONALD, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO