Related
House GOP ready to investigate Biden administration’s ‘war on American energy’
House Republicans plan to hold the Biden administration accountable for "recklessly attacking a critical industry" when they take over the Oversight Committee in January
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
John Fetterman’s top aide repeatedly attacked Democrats Manchin, Sinema, Feinstein on Twitter
Adam Jentleson, Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff, has repeatedly publicly criticized moderate Democrats for their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.
Hear retiring GOP Sen. Toomey's advice for John Fetterman
Retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he hopes his Democratic successor John Fetterman reconsiders his support for eliminating the filibuster.
U.S. Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill, Biden to sign
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides record military funding and sends emergency aid to Ukraine, hours before a midnight deadline.
Manchin joins Texas Republicans in calling on Biden to extend border order
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is joining his colleagues from Texas in asking President Joe Biden to extend an order that will prohibit illegal immigrants from crossing over the southern border.
Jan. 6 committee ignored “Christian nationalism” behind Capitol attack after Cheney intervention
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Just two weeks and one day from the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt to oust Congress and steal the United States presidency, the select committee investigating those events released its full and final report revealing new information and explaining its unprecedented recommendation that a former U.S. president be prosecuted by the U.S. government.
“Red flags”: Tax experts say Trump’s loans to kids revealed in tax returns “raise eyebrows”
According to a report from Politico, the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation has already been poring over Donald Trump's tax returns that were finally turned over after the Supreme Court spurned the former president's efforts to keep them secret — and they have raised five "red flags" so far.
Rob Portman bids farewell to U.S. Senate, keeps pressing deals: Capitol Letter
Last stand: In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January, Sabrina Eaton writes. Not having to run for reelection was a freeing experience for Portman. It let him spend his last two years in Congress negotiating compromises with colleagues instead of devoting himself to raising reelection money, making campaign appearances and preparing for debates.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Leaves Boebert Off List Accusing GOP of Lying
When asked why Boebert wasn't included, a Greene spokesman said the list has "the five members who are out against McCarthy, not people floating in the wind."
CoinTelegraph
FTX paid $12M retainer to a New York law firm before bankruptcy filing
Defunct crypto exchange FTX paid a retainer of $12 million to bankruptcy lawyers as security for payment of its fees and expenses amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, shows a court filing dated Dec. 21. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C), a law firm headquartered in New York City, received $12 million...
Rudy Giuliani Called Trump 12 Times After He Spoke Out Against Riot—Report
The January 6 Committee said he "frantically" began calling Donald Trump after the then-President released a video calling on Capitol rioters to go home.
cryptoglobe.com
U.S. Senator Tester on Crypto: ‘I See No Reason Why This Stuff Should Exist’
During a recent interview, U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) shared his thoughts on crypto. Tester’s comments about crypto were made in response to a question by Chuck Todd, the host of NBC’s “Meet the Press” program. When Todd asked Tester if crypto should be banned or...
Biden hails funding bill passage as proof GOP, Democrats can come together
President Biden on Friday hailed the passage of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill, calling it proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together. “This bill is further proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together to deliver for the American people, and I’m looking forward to continued bipartisan progress in the year ahead,” he…
Op-Ed: The Trump effect in Pennsylvania
A blue wave drowned the Keystone State on Nov. 8, flipping contested state House and Senate districts, delivering every tossup congressional seat, and elevating Attorney General Josh Shapiro to the governor’s office in one of the largest statewide landslides in the country, complimented by a decisive win for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the U.S. Senate race. A blue wave of this magnitude in a swing state is incredibly rare. Many factors contributed, but the most significant was the Trump effect, which loomed large in the minds of Pennsylvania voters. ...
Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers
The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to establish the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.” Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
Dem Gov. Polis declines to endorse Biden’s call for ‘assault weapons’ ban
During an appearance Sunday on NBC News's "Meet the Press," Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declined to endorse President Biden’s call for an "assault weapons" ban.
Senators Tillis, Sinema revive talks on potential immigration deal during lame-duck session
Two moderate senators are floating a draft framework that would combine a pathway to citizenship for some illegal immigrants brought to the US as minors with border security.
Larry Kudlow: The omnibus bill is a monstrosity full of spending and tax hikes
Fox News host Larry Kudlow details where some of the money from the omnibus spending bill will be going and calls out GOP senators for siding with Democrats in support of this legislation on "Kudlow."
