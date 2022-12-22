ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Jan. 6 committee ignored “Christian nationalism” behind Capitol attack after Cheney intervention

This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Just two weeks and one day from the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt to oust Congress and steal the United States presidency, the select committee investigating those events released its full and final report revealing new information and explaining its unprecedented recommendation that a former U.S. president be prosecuted by the U.S. government.
Cleveland.com

Rob Portman bids farewell to U.S. Senate, keeps pressing deals: Capitol Letter

Last stand: In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January, Sabrina Eaton writes. Not having to run for reelection was a freeing experience for Portman. It let him spend his last two years in Congress negotiating compromises with colleagues instead of devoting himself to raising reelection money, making campaign appearances and preparing for debates.
The Center Square

Op-Ed: The Trump effect in Pennsylvania

A blue wave drowned the Keystone State on Nov. 8, flipping contested state House and Senate districts, delivering every tossup congressional seat, and elevating Attorney General Josh Shapiro to the governor’s office in one of the largest statewide landslides in the country, complimented by a decisive win for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the U.S. Senate race. A blue wave of this magnitude in a swing state is incredibly rare. Many factors contributed, but the most significant was the Trump effect, which loomed large in the minds of Pennsylvania voters. ...
New York Post

Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers

The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to ​establish​ the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​ Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.  “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
