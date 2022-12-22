Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Condor Nov/Dec 2023 Widebody Operations – 25DEC22
Airbus A330-200 Frankfurt – Cancun 01NOV23 – 09DEC23 3 weekly. Frankfurt –Puerto Plata – Santo Domingo – Frankfurt 05NOV23 – 03DEC23 1 weekly. Frankfurt – Cancun 4 weekly (7 from 13DEC23) Frankfurt – Cape Town. 3 weekly. Frankfurt – Grenada – Bridgetown...
aeroroutes.com
Eurowings Discover Adds Monastir / Montpellier in NS23
Eurowings Discover in Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce additional short-haul service from Frankfurt, where it plans to launch Monastir in May, followed by Montpellier in June. Planned operation as follows. Frankfurt – Monastir eff 02MAY23 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 22MAY23) 4Y214/LH4254 FRA0920 – 1055MIR 32A...
aeroroutes.com
ANA March 2023 Brussels Operations – 25DEC22
ANA last week announced planned operation on Tokyo Narita – Brussels route, scheduled in March 2023. The Star Alliance member plans to operate 2 weekly flights with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, from 11MAR23 to 25MAR23. NH231 NRT1100 – 1740BRU 789 36. NH232 BRU2005 – 1740+1NRT 789 36. Operations...
aeroroutes.com
Lufthansa Schedules A330 Barcelona Service in Feb 2023
Lufthansa during the month of February 2023 plans to increase capacity on Frankfurt – Barcelona route, as selected dates to see A330-300 operating, instead of Airbus narrowbodies. The A330-300 to operate on following dates as LH1128/1129: 07FEB23, 14FEB23, 17FEB23, 22FEB23, 24FEB23, 25FEB23, 27FEB23. LH1128 FRA1325 – 1525BCN 333.
aeroroutes.com
TUI Airways NS23 UK Network Additions – 25DEC22
TOM760 BFS1125 – 1445MLB 789 4. eff 29MAY23 1 weekly 737-800 (Last served until November 2018) 24MAY23 – 30SEP23 2 weekly 737-800/MAX 8/A320 (Last served until October 2018) TOM762 EMA0700 – 1320AYT 320 6. TOM248 EMA1350 – 2010AYT 737 3. TOM763 AYT1430 – 1700EMA 320 6...
aeroroutes.com
KLM NS23 Intercontinental Network Adjustment – 23DEC22
KLM this past week filed latest service adjustments to its planned intercontinental network for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Latest adjustment as of 23DEC22 as follows. Amsterdam – Bangalore eff 26MAR23 Increase from previously filed 3 weekly to 7, 777-200ER/787-9 (Frequency increase previously not covered) Amsterdam – Bangkok...
aeroroutes.com
Asiana Airlines NS23 European Network – 25DEC22
Asiana Airlines in Northern summer 2023 tentatively schedules following European operation, effective 26MAR23. Operational frequencies are based on available flights for reservation as of 25DEC22. Further changes, including operational aircraft, remain possible. Seoul Incheon – Barcelona 3 weekly 777-200ER. Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 1 daily A350-900XWB. Seoul Incheon...
aeroroutes.com
Eurowings Adds Dusseldorf – Tangier Service in NS23
Eurowings in Northern summer 2023 season is launching new route to Tangier, the Host Airport of CONNECT Route Development Forum, 22-24FEB23. From 20JUN23 to 30AUG23, the carrier will operate seasonal Dusseldorf – Tangier route, with Airbus A319 aircraft scheduled once weekly. EW9888 DUS2035 – 2300TNG 319 2. EW9889...
aeroroutes.com
Airbus A380 1Q23 Passenger Network – 25DEC22
ANA (All Nippon Airways) Tokyo Narita – Honolulu 5 weekly (3 from 03MAR23. Schedules pending) Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 6 weekly (3 from 12JAN23, 4 from 02FEB23, 7 from 02MAR23) Seoul Incheon – Sydney 12JAN23 – 28FEB23 3 weekly. British Airways. London Heathrow – Chicago...
aeroroutes.com
Singapore Airlines Beijing Service Changes From late-Dec 2022
Singapore Airlines in late-December 2022 is adjusting service to Beijing, as the carrier resumes passenger service from Singapore to Beijing Capital service, effective 30DEC22. From Singapore, passenger service is scheduled every two weeks on Fridays, while Beijing departure will increase from 2 to 3 weekly. A350-900XWB/787-10 aircraft operates this route.
aeroroutes.com
BA CityFlyer NS23 Network Adjustment – 25DEC22
BA CityFlyer during the week of 19DEC22’s schedule update removed selected markets, previously scheduled to operate in Northern summer 2023 season. Removed routes as of 25DEC22 as follow. Edinburgh – Guernsey. Edinburgh – Jersey. London City – Guernsey. London City – Thira. Southampton – Mykonos...
aeroroutes.com
Kuwait Airways NS23 Europe Service Changes – 24DEC22
Kuwait Airways this past week filed various changes to its planned operation for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Planned changes as of 24DEC22 as follows. 3 weekly service with various aircraft. Planned 4th weekly from 18APR23 removed. Following aircraft replaces 777-300ER. 26MAR23 – 16APR23 A320neo. 19APR23 – 03MAY23...
aeroroutes.com
Singapore Airlines Resumes Nonstop Singapore – Barcelona Service in 3Q23
Singapore Airlines in the 3rd quarter of 2023 plans to resume Singapore – Barcelona nonstop service on limited-time basis. From 03JUL23 to 29AUG23, the nonstop service will once again be operated by Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, twice weekly. SQ388 SIN2335 – 0655+1BCN 359 15. SQ387 BCN1105 – 0600+1SIN 359...
Comments / 0