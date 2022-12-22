Read full article on original website
Journey's end? Iconic rock band divided after Trump event
Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon, bandmates in the legendary rock group Journey, could be headed different ways after Cain took the stage at an event for former President Donald Trump.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Michelle Obama shares sweet tribute to tWitch; Watch them dancing during the Let’s Move! campaign
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss after his passing. The 58-year-old author, who met the dancer during her many visits...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'
"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘Good Morning America’ Amid Relationship Speculation
Back to their regularly scheduled programming? Good Morning America colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes returned to the air on Thursday, December 1, after reports about their relationship made waves. “It’s Friday eve,” Robach, 49, declared after welcoming viewers with Holmes, 45, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton by her side. “Who's looking forward to the weekend?” […]
6 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Anka Wrote for Other Artists—Michael Jackson, Buddy Holly, The Doobie Brothers, and More
By the time he was 16 years old, Paul Anka had his first charting single. At 14, he recorded his first song, “I Confess,” with $100 he borrowed from his uncle. Anka used the recording to audition at ABC Records and later released the loving ballad “Diana” in 1957, about a girl he liked in church but barely knew. The song reached No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada.
Sammy Hagar Reveals How Eddie Money Inspired His Biggest Solo Hit
"Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" may not be Sammy Hagar's biggest song in terms of cultural impact, but the track, which the Red Rocker released in December 1982, remains the top-charting single of his solo career. The lead single from his seventh album, Three Lock Box, reached No. 13...
Connie Francis on Her Hits and the Onslaught of the British Invasion
‘The Industry Was Held Hostage by the Beatles’. If you were anywhere near a radio in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the music of Connie Francis became the soundtrack of your life. Francis’ string of Top 10 hits began in 1957 include “Who’s Sorry Now,” soon followed by “My Happiness,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Among My Souvenirs” and “Many Tears Ago.” Francis was the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 1962’s “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.”
Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter talks tour, debut solo album & hall of fame career
MARSHALL TWP. - He played guitar in Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, served as the tour guitarist for James Brown, and added his six-strings skills to such famed recordings as Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and Donna Summers' "Hot Stuff." Jeff "Skunk" Baxter's resume reads like a who's who of legendary musicians ― oh, and his side gig is as a U.S. defense missile advisor ― so it's cool to see as his 74th birthday approaches,...
Gwen Stefani Thinks Tabloids About Blake Shelton and Her Deserve To Be Kept Only in the Bathroom
One of Gwen Stefani's bathrooms is decorated with tabloid magazine covers. The "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker admitted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that she does not own a framed copy of her husband Blake Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive cover for People magazine. However, Gwen revealed that she and...
Country Legend Alan Jackson Just Became A Grandfather
Alan Jackson has a lot of titles to his name. He’s a Grammy winner, CMT's Artist of a Lifetime, and CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winner, just to name a few. But the country star has a new title that he might just love even more: Grandfather.
Journey band members in feud over Donald Trump
Two founding members of the band Journey are in a legal dispute after the keyboardist performed at Donald Trump’s estate.The band’s guitarist, Neal Schon, has sent a cease and desist letter to his bandmate Jonathan Cane, who performed their songs at America First Policy Institute’s Experience and Gala at Mar-A-Lago last month. Caine, who is the keyboardist in the band, is married to Donald Trump’s advisor.In the letter, Schon said that Cane had “no right” to use the band’s songs for political endeavours and that it was “harmful” to their reputation.The band, who are due to go back on...
Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies
Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
