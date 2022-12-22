ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Average Georgia gas prices continue to drop ahead of new year: AAA

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Average Georgia gas prices continue to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. As of Monday morning, average state gas prices are eight cents less than a...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy