Beloit Turner senior Brent Hoppe signs with Central Michigan

BELOIT—If Derek Diehl had any concerns about whether Beloit Turner senior Brent Hoppe was ready for NCAA Division I football, they were quickly answered during practices heading up to the recent All-American Blue-Grey Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

“I saw a Division I left offensive tackle getting yelled at by the coaching staff and say (referring to Hoppe), ‘I can’t block him. What do you want me to do?” Diehl said. “That tells you right there that our little place in Beloit, Wisconsin, has a guy competing on a national stage against some of the best players and he can still do it all.”

Hoppe, the two-time WFCA All-State player and 2022 Small School Defensive Player of the Year, served as a captain in the Blue-Grey game and the defensive end stood out with seven tackles, two for losses and a sack.

Wednesday, Hoppe signed his letter-of-intent, accepting a full scholarship to play football for Central Michigan University.

Hoppe had disclosed over the summer that he was verbally committing to play for the Chippewas so Wednesday just made it official.

“I was nervous today right up to signing,” he said. “Now I just feel happy and relieved.”

Athletic Director Andy Coldren was first to address the large number of well-wishers who attended the signing ceremony in the Turner library.

“It’s always an honor to see our kids go on to play in college,” Cauldron said. “I coached Brent and I had him in the classroom and he is a great character kid. He has a high motor and I know he is going to be successful in the future.”

Diehl was next up to salute the player who was the cornerstone to the Trojans’ defense the past two seasons.

“Brent has size, speed, athleticism and he gives great effort,” said the coach, who is also leaving Turner after eight seasons to take a job as Director of Safety and Security at Lawrence University. “Brent is a great teammate. He always pushed in practice to make everyone around him better. He played hard and he never sought out the spotlight, but he enjoyed his moments.”

Diehl said there are many individuals who can take pride in Hoppe’s achievement.

“A lot of people have had a hand in his success here at Turner—coaches, teachers, students and teammates,” he said. “Football is a team sport and if you aren’t doing your job it’s hard for him to do his and gain those individual accolades. We gave him the tools and the knowledge and the base here to develop into the player and the man he is becoming.”

Diehl also praised the Hoppe family for going the extra mile to find Hoppe his next home. His brother Dylan and mother Kristin and father Chuck all watched him sign.

“I feel this is a perfect fit for the Hoppe family,” Diehl said. “They traveled to the east coast, west coast, Wyoming and all the way to West Point to check out colleges. Central Michigan has everything he is looking for academically and athletically.”

Hoppe said he’ll continue to pursue the dream he’s had since he started out playing football.

“After practice when I was in the fourth grade I remember telling my mom that I wanted to be just like JJ Watt when I get older.” he said. “They helped me with my dream ever since, showing me endless love and support. Playing against my brother helped toughen me up.”

And his Turner teammates?

“Every time I got too big a head they told me I was overrated,” Hoppe said with a chuckle.