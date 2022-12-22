Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Kalamazoo man arrested, accused of holding three people hostage, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 26-year-old man from Kalamazoo was arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and multiple weapon offenses, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a hostage situation near Nottingham Avenue. According to the investigation, a woman...
WWMT
Search underway for suspect who stole generator, tractor battery in Lee Township
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police need your help in finding a suspect who robbed a home in Calhoun County. Bakery robbery: Man faces felony charges in armed robbery of Holland bakery. The incident happened sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning at a home on M-Drive N...
WWMT
Crashes on West Michigan roadways, traffic delays expected
WEST MICHIGAN — As snow whips around and winds stay strong in West Michigan, Michigan State Police report multiple crashes as the blizzard takes it toll. A crash on northbound US 131 is expected to shut down most of Thursday evening, as weather conditions worsen. The affected area is...
WWMT
Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The driver of a postal truck was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a head-on crash, according to Michigan State Police. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner Avenue involving a USPS vehicle...
WWMT
Man in critical condition after Allendale barn fire
ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late night barn fire in Allendale. The Sheriff's office along with Allendale Fire Department responded to the scene at 8:35 Friday night to reports of a barn on fire at 52nd Avenue, south of Jordan Street. Initially responding...
WWMT
Battle Creek woman convicted for cyberbullying 19-year-old, making death threats
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Calhoun County jury convicted woman Thursday for making death threats and cyberbullying. Shannon Dingee, 46, was convicted of unlawful posting of a message, which is a two-year felony, according to the Calhoun County courts. Trial: Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old...
WWMT
Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday, plans to reopen Sunday
WAYLAND, Mich. — Due to blizzard-like conditions sweeping West Michigan, Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday and plans to reopen Sunday. The casino closed at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the announcement. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. "The safety of guests and team members is...
WWMT
Zeigler Motor Sports lends snowmobile to Comstock Fire and Rescue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comstock Fire and Rescue received a snowmobile "should the need arise for it," the department posted on Facebook Thursday. What's the forecast: View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest updates. Zeigler Motor Sports lent the Arctic Cat to the department ahead of the...
WWMT
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
WWMT
Firefighters decorate home of retired Otsego firefighter hospitalized with COVID-19
OTSEGO, Mich. — A retired Otsego firefighter who is hospitalized received a helping hand to get his family into the Christmas spirit. Firefighters from the Otsego Fire Department and surrounding departments made a surprise visit to decorate the home of Charlie McQueer in Otsego, the family said Wednesday. McQueer...
WWMT
Last minute deliveries delayed while blizzardy conditions whip across West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the blizzard that's trying to steal Christmas. We are down to the wire to get those last-minute deliveries under your Christmas tree. Employees at the U.S. Post office in Kalamazoo said packages are still being delivered despite treacherous road conditions. One driver told News Channel...
WWMT
WATCH: Blizzard sweeps through West Michigan on Christmas Eve morning
A Blizzard swept through West Michigan Dec. 24, 2022, with high winds, freezing temperatures and heavy snow. Senior Videographer Pat Hagan shows the morning commute in Kalamazoo and how neighbors are staying optimistic for the holidays. (WWMT)
WWMT
Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes face major shortage during holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County, is facing major shortages this holiday season resulting from inflation and supply chain problems. "Shelves in the warehouse are the emptiest they've ever been," Associate Director Greta Faworski said. September: Kalamazoo Loaves &...
WWMT
"Do not go out," longer ETAs for tow trucks with blizzard on the way
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tow truck companies are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend ahead of the blizzard expected to hit West Michigan on Thursday. “We’re all going to be running long hours, so if you guys do end up in a ditch or in a collision, please just stay in your vehicle. Do not get out, and whatever you do, stay in your vehicle,” said Joey Bird, co-owner and tow truck operator at T&J Towing in Kalamazoo. “Your vehicle is the safest place for you. We've had some scenarios where people get out and wait for tow trucks, and that doesn't end well for people”
WWMT
New tavern in downtown Kalamazoo officially opens for business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo re-opened Wednesday with a new name and menu. This rebranded restaurant, called the Hub Tavern + Grill, is located at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall. Fresh look: Tavern to replace former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo.
WWMT
Snow emergencies declared, residents to move vehicles off streets
WEST MICHIGAN — The City of Battle Creek is issuing a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Thursday until further notice. During a snow emergency, parking on city streets is prohibited to allow snow plows to clear roads, the city said. Neighbors parked on streets will have until 10...
WWMT
Keeping your pets safe during the winter storm
Even the furriest dog needs to be brought inside to keep them safe tonight. The biggest concern for outdoor pets is frostbite or hypothermia, and outdoor cats will need some extra shelter to keep warm. With tonight's windchill, people really shouldn't have their pets outside for more than 10 minutes...
WWMT
Too much fight from Irish as Broncos drop final non-conference game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — All things considered, Western Michigan's game against the fifth-ranked team in the country started as well as they could have hoped, as a Taylor Williams driving layup made it just an eight-point game at the half. The impressive run stopped there. Notre Dame scored the...
Comments / 0