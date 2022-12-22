KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tow truck companies are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend ahead of the blizzard expected to hit West Michigan on Thursday. “We’re all going to be running long hours, so if you guys do end up in a ditch or in a collision, please just stay in your vehicle. Do not get out, and whatever you do, stay in your vehicle,” said Joey Bird, co-owner and tow truck operator at T&J Towing in Kalamazoo. “Your vehicle is the safest place for you. We've had some scenarios where people get out and wait for tow trucks, and that doesn't end well for people”

