WJHG-TV
South Walton Fire
Decorating for the holidays with NewsChannel 7 Today. NewsChannel 7 Today's Christmas decorations at home. Decorating for Christmas with the Newschannel 7 Today team.
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
WJHG-TV
Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive. NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
WJHG-TV
Military and First Responders working through the holiday
Knights of Columbus is on a mission this Christmas season. Several members of the Catholic brotherhood gathered at Bay County Council on Aging in Panama City Saturday to prepare meals for the elderly.
WJHG-TV
Community responds to shelter’s call to action
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Animal Shelter told NewsChannel 7 about its need for support, and the community quickly sprang into action. “It’s been a Christmas blessing,” Patricia Weingartner, Walton County Animal Shelter manager, said. “Walton County and everyone in it has come through. They have sent us a lot of donations, we’ve gotten a lot of towels, we’ve gotten a lot of toys, we’ve gotten a lot of treats... and it’s just been amazing.”
WJHG-TV
OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of their deputies was shot and killed. The sheriff’s office reports that Corporal Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, died from his injuries at a local hospital after being shot while responding to a call on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach.
WJHG-TV
NewsChannel 7 Today team holiday decorations
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team has been getting in the Christmas spirit all month long. Jessica, Sam, and Ryan have decorations up in their homes, all with different styles. A big thank you to Kirby Holt and Sarah Marler for getting the WJHG-TV studio...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 22, 2022
Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
WJHG-TV
One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 8:50 p.m. 12/24/222: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Danny Drive on Christmas Eve. NewsChannel 7 is told the fire is still under investigation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bay County Sheriff’s Office...
WJHG-TV
Panama City sporting goods store brings smiles to young faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is coming early for some kids in Bay County. “I’m happy that I got new shoes,” one Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County member, said. Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County Wednesday...
Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
WJHG-TV
Franklin County to get $700K for community development
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County is getting $700,000 to help those in need improve their living situation. The county is one of the 48 communities selected to receive state funding for community development. It’s part of a Community Development Block Grant that amounts to more than $35 million.
WJHG-TV
Decked-out bus is a popular tradition in Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people know of Christmas as a season of giving. One man takes that to the next level by giving back to his community in Blountstown every year. Danny Ryals is a full-blown celebrity in Blountstown - but he’s still as humble as ever. Every Christmas,...
WJHG-TV
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
WJHG-TV
Mobile Home Park Water FOLO
Bay County is opening an emergency shelter because of this weekend's frigid temperatures. Vernon High School's Amanda Justice is our Golden Apple award winner this week. Couple recounts loss from Chipola Complex Fire.
WJHG-TV
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks public if shelter is needed
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is checking on locals to see if there’s enough demand for a warming shelter with freezing weather set to hit the area. As of Thursday night, there is no shelter open in Franklin County. However, they’ll team up...
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
WJHG-TV
Community food distribution helps families struggling during holidays
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s that time of year to gather and feast, but some families are struggling to put food on the table. The U.S. Department of Labor reports inflation is now above seven percent. That’s even more concerning, with extra mouths to feed during the holiday season.
WJHG-TV
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department reports that a woman has been arrested and charged with first degree attempted murder after shooting her husband in the face on Christmas Eve. Officers with PCPD said they were dispatched to a residence near West 10th Court Saturday afternoon in...
Comments / 0