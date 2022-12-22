FTX's Gary Wang, Alameda's Caroline Ellison Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Cooperating With Prosecutors

Read full article on original website
Related
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
Futurism
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Caroline Ellison hires lawyer as US reportedly weighs fraud case against Sam Bankman-Fried
US prosecutors are reportedly assembling a potential fraud indictment against disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried — and speculation is growing that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison could become a stool pigeon in the case. Justice Department officials in the Southern District of New York are reportedly scrutinizing the alleged transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars from the US to the Bahamas right around the time that his FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to Bloomberg News. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also are probing whether Bankman-Fried manipulated crypto markets by orchestrating trades that led to the collapse of the...
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quietly purchased major Democratic data firm
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly bought a major Democratic voter analytics software company over the summer, chasing away the firm's other investors.
Paul Pelosi attack: Federal prosecutors have "substantial new evidence" against DePape
SAN FRANCISCO -- The man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer inside their San Francisco home made an appearance in federal court Wednesday.42-year-old David DePape and his public defenders appeared at an initial status conference Wednesday morning. He faces federal and state charges in connection with the Oct. 28 break-in and assault at the Pelosis' San Francisco home days before the midterm elections. The attack left Paul Pelosi hospitalized with serious injuries.Federal prosecutors say they have substantial new evidence to present to the court by the end of the year, but did not specify exactly...
Ex-Theranos president Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years for fraud
Dec 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office confirmed.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lands in New York following extradition from Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried landed in New York Wednesday night, following his extradition from the Bahamas. He faces multiple criminal charges following FTX's collapse.
Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and FTX co-founder plead guilty to fraud charges
The ex-girlfriend of disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried and a co-founder of FTX pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange and are both cooperating with federal prosecutors, officials announced Wednesday night. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund company Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX, pleaded guilty to the criminal offenses before Bankman-Fried landed in New York to face his own charges, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. The charges filed against the pair were “in connection with their roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX’s...
buzzfeednews.com
A Former Theranos Executive Was Sentenced To Almost 13 Years In Prison For Defrauding Patients And Investors
Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison Wednesday for conspiring to defraud and defrauding patients and investors with false and misleading statements about the company's blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, who invested in the Silicon Valley startup...
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
2 top Sam Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty in FTX scheme, will cooperate with prosecutors
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is in FBI custody and en route from the Bahamas to New York City to face federal fraud charges tied to FTX's collapse, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday night. Bankman-Fried has indicated he will plead not guilty to the eight criminal charges filed against him. But Williams also announced in his video message that two of Bankman-Fried's top associates, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, secretly pleaded guilty to similar charges and "are both cooperating with the Southern District of New York." Ellison, the former CEO of trading firm Alameda Research, pleaded guilty on...
Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme
The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
Prosecutors charge two top executives in connection with FTX collapse
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said they have charged Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Zixiao (Gary) Wang, the former Chief Technology Officer of FTX Trading Ltd. (FTX) with defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
BlockParty Co-founder Arrested and Accused of $1M Fraud
The FBI arrested and charged Rikesh Thapa, co-founder of the NFT ticketing platform and marketplace BlockParty, yesterday with stealing $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to splurge on luxury items. According to the statement from the Department of Justice, the 28-year-old Californian co-founded the NFT platform in...
FTX team met with federal prosecutors investigating firm's collapse -source
Dec 8 (Reuters) - FTX's new chief executive officer and attorneys this week met with Justice Department officials as the investigation into the crypto firm's collapse continues, a source familiar with the meeting said.
2 suspects in murder for hire case charged with wire fraud
Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
Ex-U.S. Rep. David Rivera arrested. Charges tied to $50 million Venezuela consulting deal
Former Miami Congressman David Rivera was arrested Monday on federal criminal charges, including failing to register as a foreign agent for Venezuela, stemming from his $50 million consulting contract with the country’s oil company that supposedly aimed to improve its tarnished image in the United States.
Bill Ackman slams Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250M bond deal as ‘criminal indictment’
Billionaire Bill Ackman criticized the $250 million bond deal that allowed disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to live at his parents’ Bay Area home while awaiting federal trial on fraud charges. The New York hedge fund manager, whose net worth was pegged by Forbes at $3.5 billion by dint of his ownership in Pershing Square Capital Management, tweeted that the bond deal is an indication of Bankman-Fried’s guilt since it apparently refutes his prior claims that he had no money left. “I instinctually want to believe the best in people,” Ackman tweeted on Thursday. “When coupled with my strong belief that one...
Comments / 0