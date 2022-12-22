Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Months of planning pay off with Greenville County soldier's Christmas surprise for mom
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County family is together for the holidays after a solder surprised his mom and brothers with a return home, with months of planning help from his dad. Brian Forrester, of Taylors, shared the joyous video with WYFF News 4 through uLocal. See other...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
Deputies locate missing Upstate man with health issues
Deputies are searching for a missing man Friday morning with health issues in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
F.B.I. investigates shooting at Shaw Air Force Base
SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The F.B.I. Columbia field office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Shaw Air Force Base. Officials say a person was shot and injured after they illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. Officials say the subject is currently...
FOX Carolina
Multiple departments respond to overnight house fire in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Connecticut Avenue on Saturday morning. Officials said crews responded to the scene and got the fire under control. Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the fire. According to officials, the Fire Marshal’s Office...
FOX Carolina
District responds to allegations from family of school shooting suspect
Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
FOX Carolina
SWAT, deputies responding to scene in Greenville County
Taking a look at storm damage in the Upstate. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the latest. We have a list of sensory activities that you can do with your kids. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Person of interest detained in overnight shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Greenville...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
FOX Carolina
Santa visits at FOX Carolina
Health experts are giving tips on how to protect your family during cold weather. Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the science behind snowflakes in this moment of science. Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two lanes were blocked on I-85 north near Pelham...
FOX Carolina
Man charged after shooting, killing neighbor in Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged following an argument with his neighbor that turned deadly. Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home
A man was killed and another man was arrested following a shooting early Friday morning in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Man shot, killed overnight by Greenville County neighbor, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A shooting early Friday morning left a man dead and his neighbor arrested, deputies said. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed Fidel Arzate Martinez, 22, of Piedmont, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies said they were called about a shooting around 3:45 a.m....
FOX Carolina
What’s it like to be Santa Claus? Santa tells all in interview before the Christmas Eve rush
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re just days away from Christmas which means Santa Claus is making preparations for a busy Christmas Eve. We caught up with Santa at the Brown Family Catering and Restaurant in Taylors, one of his last stops in the upstate before Christmas. She shows us how Santa prepares for the big night.
FOX Carolina
Salvation Army of Greenville accepting donations for temporarily sheltered
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Greenville has raised the white flag. They’re inviting in people facing intense cold, but that’s not the only invitation. There’s also a need for public support. Joey Bozzelli is in transition. He was living in his truck for...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas. According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart...
FOX Carolina
Judge: Tanglewood Middle shooter to remain in DJJ 'for his own safety'
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing another student at Tanglewood Middle School appeared in court for a detention center hearing Thursday morning. The defendant, who has not been named, was 12 years old at the time of the shooting. He is charged with murder...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in downtown Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly cut down Christmas light strands around the downtown area. Officers said the man cut down the lights with scissors sometime early on Wednesday morning. According to officers, they identified the suspect as...
FOX Carolina
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
FOX Carolina
Bomb squad called to ‘suspicious item’ on Woodruff Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart of Woodruff Road for a suspicious item left in front of the store. Deputies said the call came in around 8:30 a.m. for the item at 1451 Woodruff Road. Witnesses tell us they were told...
Comments / 0