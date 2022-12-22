ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

F.B.I. investigates shooting at Shaw Air Force Base

SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The F.B.I. Columbia field office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Shaw Air Force Base. Officials say a person was shot and injured after they illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. Officials say the subject is currently...
FOX Carolina

Multiple departments respond to overnight house fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Connecticut Avenue on Saturday morning. Officials said crews responded to the scene and got the fire under control. Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the fire. According to officials, the Fire Marshal’s Office...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

District responds to allegations from family of school shooting suspect

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SWAT, deputies responding to scene in Greenville County

Taking a look at storm damage in the Upstate. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the latest. We have a list of sensory activities that you can do with your kids. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Person of interest detained in overnight shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Greenville...
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Santa visits at FOX Carolina

Health experts are giving tips on how to protect your family during cold weather. Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the science behind snowflakes in this moment of science. Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two lanes were blocked on I-85 north near Pelham...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged after shooting, killing neighbor in Piedmont, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged following an argument with his neighbor that turned deadly. Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas. According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Judge: Tanglewood Middle shooter to remain in DJJ 'for his own safety'

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing another student at Tanglewood Middle School appeared in court for a detention center hearing Thursday morning. The defendant, who has not been named, was 12 years old at the time of the shooting. He is charged with murder...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly cut down Christmas light strands around the downtown area. Officers said the man cut down the lights with scissors sometime early on Wednesday morning. According to officers, they identified the suspect as...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Bomb squad called to ‘suspicious item’ on Woodruff Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart of Woodruff Road for a suspicious item left in front of the store. Deputies said the call came in around 8:30 a.m. for the item at 1451 Woodruff Road. Witnesses tell us they were told...

Comments / 0

Community Policy