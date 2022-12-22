Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
From trapped tourists to a road trip with strangers, here's how the winter storm upended travel for many
Video above: Southwest travelers frustrated by canceled flights, long waits. As millions of holiday travelers piled into cars and flooded into airports with stuffed bags in tow over the weekend, the paralyzing winter storm that has been sweeping across the U.S. threatened to halt or significantly delay many people's journeys.
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable
Relief is still a few days away for passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week, as the beleaguered airline continues to grapple with what US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is referring to as a complete meltdown of the system.
More than 120,000 along the West Coast are without power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow
A strong storm system bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to much of the western United States has left more than 126,000 customers without power as the region braces for more weather woes in the days to come.
Buffalo friends take to streets on snowmobiles to rescue locals stranded in deadly storm: 'Needed to help'
A group of friends in Buffalo saved dozens of residents by transporting them on snowmobiles to places of shelter as thousands were left without power.
Comments / 0