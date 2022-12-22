One dead, one taken into custody after shooting in Kansas City’s Northland: Police

One person was killed and another was taken into police custody following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

Around 3 p.m., Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue for a reported shooting, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. Inside an apartment police found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel took the gunshot victim to the hospital in critical condition, police said, and the victim was pronounced dead there later Wednesday.

No details about the victim, including their age or whether they were an adult or a juvenile, were shared by police Wednesday night.

The person of interest was detained at the shooting scene, police said.

The killing Wednesday marked Kansas City’s 170th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star . The city has already outpaced its homicide total from 2021, the second-deadliest year in Kansas City history, when 157 people were killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.