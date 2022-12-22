ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Guitar World Magazine

Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar

The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
webisjericho.com

Slipknot’s Tortilla Man Detained By Security During Show (w/Video)

Slipknot is currently winding down the year with shows in Mexico and South America. Earlier this year, the band released a photo of Tortilla Man promoting a Reddit AMA. His identity? Multi-instrumentalist Michael Pfaff, who previously played keyboards with Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan in the band Dirty Little Rabbits. He’s also a member of the Iowa-based duo The Snacks.
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
iheart.com

Watch Dave Grohl Play The Only Song Released By Both Nirvana & Foo Fighters

Between his time in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl has quite the discography. But there's only one song that was recorded for both bands: "Marigold." The track was actually first recorded for Grohl’s solo project Late! in 1992. It appeared as a B-side on Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” single a year later, and then was released by Foo Fighters on the live album Skin and Bones in 2006.
Loudwire

Sebastian Bach Reveals What He Misses Most About the Late ’80s Music Industry

Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach recently sat down with My 3 Questions To podcast host Jonathan Montenegro to chat about what he misses most about the music industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Unsurprisingly, he gave a very candid response: “I would say what I miss most . . . is the music industry. There really isn’t one anymore. It’s more based on social media.”
guitar.com

Meet Sofia Victoria: The girl dominating social media with her self-made guitar

Among the endless TikTok videos of acoustic covers and different renditions of Master of Puppets, you may just see one of a spritely girl flipping her long blonde hair like Jerry Cantrell. The Canada-based guitarist shreds out riffs from artists such as Soundgarden and Limp Bizkit, and has even received the approval of Fred Durst himself, who occasionally drops appreciative lightning bolt emojis in her comments.
game-news24.com

Naruto: Singung Sukao Tsunade was performed in concert with Hokage robes and without

Naruto is a long saga teddy with character. Tsunade is among the most popular amongst those who take up the character, with a strong and very weak character. And the world of the cartoons still hasnt forgotten the ninja, such as the Tsunade cosplay realized by analysing that shows us how the character is wearing or without the Hokage suit.

