Between his time in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl has quite the discography. But there's only one song that was recorded for both bands: "Marigold." The track was actually first recorded for Grohl’s solo project Late! in 1992. It appeared as a B-side on Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” single a year later, and then was released by Foo Fighters on the live album Skin and Bones in 2006.

3 DAYS AGO