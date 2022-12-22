Read full article on original website
Watch Zakk Wylde play a Jimi Hendrix tribute show just two days after his first concert with Pantera
Armed with a Wylde Audio Warhammer guitar – the same he used for Pantera's December 2 show in Mexico – Wylde channeled the guitar icon with renditions of Manic Depression, Little Wing and Purple Haze. Zakk Wylde performed at a special Jimi Hendrix 80th-birthday concert at Austin City...
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Slipknot’s Tortilla Man Detained By Security During Show (w/Video)
Slipknot is currently winding down the year with shows in Mexico and South America. Earlier this year, the band released a photo of Tortilla Man promoting a Reddit AMA. His identity? Multi-instrumentalist Michael Pfaff, who previously played keyboards with Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan in the band Dirty Little Rabbits. He’s also a member of the Iowa-based duo The Snacks.
Brian Johnson On Awkward Justin Hawkins Mic Grab At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The AC/DC singer gave his own account of the now infamous interaction.
Charlie Benante Comments on His First Show Playing Drums for Pantera
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante marveled that he "went to some other place" when he took the stage for the first time as the drummer of Pantera at Mexico's Heaven & Hell Metal Fest last Friday (Dec. 2). That's how he put it in his first public remarks since that show.
Slipknot announce details of Knotfest 2023 show in Italy
Architects, Amon Amarth and I Prevail will join the Iowa metallers in Bologna
Lars Ulrich once gave Machine Head’s Robb Flynn some hard-hitting advice: “The world is going to hate you sometimes”
Machine Head's Robb Flynn says a few words from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich helped him through some tough times
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Brian Johnson has been "told not to" answer questions about whether he'll play live with AC/DC again: "It's the official line"
Brian Johnson is refusing to answer questions about his future with AC/DC
Watch Dave Grohl Play The Only Song Released By Both Nirvana & Foo Fighters
Between his time in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl has quite the discography. But there's only one song that was recorded for both bands: "Marigold." The track was actually first recorded for Grohl’s solo project Late! in 1992. It appeared as a B-side on Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” single a year later, and then was released by Foo Fighters on the live album Skin and Bones in 2006.
Sebastian Bach Reveals What He Misses Most About the Late ’80s Music Industry
Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach recently sat down with My 3 Questions To podcast host Jonathan Montenegro to chat about what he misses most about the music industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Unsurprisingly, he gave a very candid response: “I would say what I miss most . . . is the music industry. There really isn’t one anymore. It’s more based on social media.”
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
Meet Sofia Victoria: The girl dominating social media with her self-made guitar
Among the endless TikTok videos of acoustic covers and different renditions of Master of Puppets, you may just see one of a spritely girl flipping her long blonde hair like Jerry Cantrell. The Canada-based guitarist shreds out riffs from artists such as Soundgarden and Limp Bizkit, and has even received the approval of Fred Durst himself, who occasionally drops appreciative lightning bolt emojis in her comments.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
