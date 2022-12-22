Georgia Tech football signs 25 players in new head coach Brent Key's first recruiting class

Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Effected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Jonesboro's Devon Rainey program's first ever to sign in early period
The Jonesboro Cardinals celebrated the early signing day of defensive back, wide receiver Devon Rainey as he became the programs first ever player to sign during the early period.
Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia defenders share how they plan to ‘rattle’ Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud
Smael Mondon didn’t see the comparison that his teammate Zion Logue was making. The Georgia defensive lineman had been asked how Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud stacks up to some of the signal callers Georgia has faced during the season. Logue brought up Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. He had...
Dogs add 3 on Day 2 of early signing period
Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, now eight days away from their college football playoff semifinal vs the Ohio State Buckeyes, added three more future players on Thursday’s second day of the early signing period, bringing the two-day total to 27. The Dogs and the Buckeyes play New Year’s Eve night in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb CEO recognized as administrator of the year for pandemic leadership
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was recently recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators (ASPA), which has the mission of advancing excellence in public service through programs and networking, according to the organization’s website, has recognized Thurmond as the public administrator of the year for 2022.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
secretatlanta.co
Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year
If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
‘Breakdown’ Episode 21: The Final Presentment
The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown The Trump Grand Jury" looks at the report that the Fulton County special grand jury will issue, and what District Attorney Fani Willis' next move will be.
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
City Hall calls regulators’ rooftop solar decision ‘disappointing’
Days after the Georgia Public Service Commission’s (PSC) vote to allow Georgia Power to collect $1.8 billion from its customers over the next three years, the city of Atlanta is praising some aspects of the plan, but called regulators’ decision not to grow a popular rooftop solar program “disappointing.”
Eater
The 12 Biggest Atlanta Restaurant Closures of 2022
For scores of Atlanta restaurants and bars, 2022 was a year of recovery and growth in new directions. Those new directions, however, offered many longtime restaurant and bar owners an out clause, opting to retire after two or more decades in the industry. But for some establishments, rising rents, overzealous developers gobbling up properties all over town, and damage caused by the financial upheaval of the pandemic during the last two years was too much to overcome.
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett DA on fentanyl: “This has gotten very bad.”
• More cartels are represented in Atlanta than in any other city in the country. • Number one killer of people ages 18 – 49 — • Why kill their customers?. District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson is dead serious about the threat of fentanyl and other illicit drugs to the nearly one million residents in Gwinnett County, and she is clear that these drugs do indeed affect every single resident and business owner in the county.
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
Essence
Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season
Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.
