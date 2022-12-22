ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for critically missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared in Northeast Los Angeles

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Police are searching for a critically missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared in Northeast Los Angeles on Monday.

Esperanza Raquel Garcia, 14, was last spotted on Dec. 19 near the area of the 2900 block Elm Street around 11 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police.

She is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black “pro-club” sweat pants, and black Vans sneakers.

Esperanza Raquel Garcia in photos provided by LAPD.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

  • The victim of a crime or foul play
  • A person in critical need of medical attention
  • A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing
  • The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction
  • A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who has seen Garcia or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD Northeast Division Juvenile Detectives at 323-561-3421.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

KTLA

