In this episode of “Givers of GovCon,” we chat with Christine “Chrissy” Cocrane, vice president of management consulting at LMI, about her involvements on the Junior Achievement of Greater Washington Associate Leadership Council and the George C. Marshall Center Business Council. Cocrane talks about the importance of networking in your career and how these organizations provide a sense of community and networking opportunities. She also shares her passion for bringing leadership and entrepreneurial teachings to youth early on.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO