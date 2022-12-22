Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Clinton; Delaware; Fountain; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Morgan; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Warren WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Northern half of central Indiana. * WHEN...Midnight Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 16:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Daviess; Decatur; Greene; Jackson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Sullivan WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35 will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, lingering light snow and reduced visibility in blowing snow. Very little, if any, additional snow accumulation. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
