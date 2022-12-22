ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

US flight cancellations top 2,200 on Christmas Day so far

With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation challenges continued to pile up on Christmas Day. More than 2,200 flights within, into or out of the United States were already canceled by 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday, according...
WYFF4.com

Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches

Video above: Flight delays not done as holiday travelers try to make their way home. Air travelers in the U.S. hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days -- particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy