Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
US flight cancellations top 2,200 on Christmas Day so far
With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation challenges continued to pile up on Christmas Day. More than 2,200 flights within, into or out of the United States were already canceled by 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday, according...
WYFF4.com
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Video above: Flight delays not done as holiday travelers try to make their way home. Air travelers in the U.S. hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days -- particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines.
More than 120,000 along the West Coast are without power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow
A strong storm system bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to much of the western United States has left more than 126,000 customers without power as the region braces for more weather woes in the days to come.
Buffalo friends take to streets on snowmobiles to rescue locals stranded in deadly storm: 'Needed to help'
A group of friends in Buffalo saved dozens of residents by transporting them on snowmobiles to places of shelter as thousands were left without power.
Comments / 0