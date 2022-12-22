Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 15:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills continuing. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow continuing. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 24 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Clinton; Delaware; Fountain; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Morgan; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Warren WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Northern half of central Indiana. * WHEN...Midnight Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 16:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Daviess; Decatur; Greene; Jackson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Sullivan WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35 will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph.
Comments / 0