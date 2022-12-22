Effective: 2022-12-23 15:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills continuing. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow continuing. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 24 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO