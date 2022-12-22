Effective: 2022-12-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Clinton; Delaware; Fountain; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Morgan; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Warren WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Northern half of central Indiana. * WHEN...Midnight Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO