One of the candidates for Springfield City Council next year has dropped out of the race. Dan Pittman was one of three candidates who had filed to run for the open Ward 6 seat being vacated by Kristin DiCenso. Pittman submitted paperwork Tuesday withdrawing from the race. Pittman says he wants to ensure the best representation for the ward, and has decided to throw his support behind one of the other contenders, Jennifer Notoriano.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO