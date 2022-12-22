Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Madison Beats New Berlin In IC Shootout Nightcap
Madison had an eight point lead in the first half and a nine point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Pretzels pushed them to the final couple possessions. The Trojans beat New Berlin 57-50 in the final game on Wednesday of the Illinois College shootout.
channel1450.com
Illinois College Shootout Middle Games Photo Gallery
Photos of Williamsville vs South County and Athens vs Lewistown by David Emuze.
newschannel20.com
Former Rochester & Illinois football player Zach Grant to become SIUC tight ends coach
Carbondale, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Rochester's Zach Grant will be the new Southern Illinois University Carbondale tight ends coach. Coach Grant played for the Rockets and helped lead the team to the IHSA 4A State Championships in 2010 and 2011. "He will be a great there," Rochester head football coach Derek...
timestribunenews.com
Rader bound for SWIC Blue Storm Soccer
Triad senior Max Rader recently committed to Southwestern Illinois College’s soccer squad. Rader spoke on his decision to join the Blue Storm, “They are close to home and have a great soccer program with good coaching.”. His commitment comes after a successful season in net with Triad. Over...
the-source.net
Butch Wood retires from Charlie’s 19th Hole
It is hard to imagine a man who has more get up and go than Butch Wood, the man who has been running Charlie’s 19th Hole inside of The Links Golf Course at Nichols Park for the past 12 years. Golfers look forward to seeing his friendly face and...
the-source.net
Accident leads to novel surgery in Midwest
Benjamin Heinemann undergoes rare ectopic banking following farm mishap. Editor’s note: This story describes injuries and medical procedures and includes photos that may not be suitable for all readers. On September 18, 31-year-old Benjamin Heinemann suffered a freak accident involving a silage machine while working on a farm in...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
WAND TV
3-year-old Auburn child passes away after cancer fight
AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) - Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn touched more hearts in her short life than many. After her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, WAND News is saddened to report June passed away Thursday night in her home. Her family posted that she passed away in her mother and...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 139 Graduation
SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 49 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 139 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 417. The new Troopers will report to 15 ISP...
wlds.com
Girard Bowling Alley Burns in Five-Alarm Fire
A five-alarm fire in northern Macoupin County saw a Girard building burn to the ground last night. Initial reports of a fire at the former Girard Bowling Alley/Pickadillys located in the 700 block of North 3rd Street came in shortly after 6:30PM. According to initial reports, fire was seen inside the building and flames were showing on the building.
wmay.com
Pittman Drops Out Of Springfield Ward 6 Race
One of the candidates for Springfield City Council next year has dropped out of the race. Dan Pittman was one of three candidates who had filed to run for the open Ward 6 seat being vacated by Kristin DiCenso. Pittman submitted paperwork Tuesday withdrawing from the race. Pittman says he wants to ensure the best representation for the ward, and has decided to throw his support behind one of the other contenders, Jennifer Notoriano.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Charged with Class X Felony in North West Street Shooting
A Jacksonville man remains held on charges related to a weekend shooting. 34-year-old Antonio K. King of Jacksonville was charged in Morgan County Court Monday with Class X felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, and Class 3 felony possession and use of a weapon by a convicted felon.
WAND TV
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
1470 WMBD
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
1470 WMBD
One dead following accident near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – One person is believed to be dead after a crash that closed a portion of Illinois Route 29 North of Chillothe. The crash happened near Hart Lane, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells 25 News one person has died, though no more details are being released at the moment.
Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
